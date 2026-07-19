Discover why legendary coach Didier Deschamps decided to step down from his 14-year role with the French national football team, citing a "stifling atmosphere" after the recent World Cup.

IMAGE: Didier Deschamps was sometimes criticised for favouring balance, discipline and efficiency over spectacle, even when blessed with some of the most gifted attacking players in world football. Photograph: Carlos Barria/Reuters

Key Points Didier Deschamps ended his 14-year tenure as France coach due to a "stifling atmosphere".

His departure was announced after France's 6-4 loss to England in the World Cup third-place match.

Deschamps stated his decision was for the "good of the French team".

Departing France coach Didier Deschamps decided to end his 14-year spell in the role because of a "stifling atmosphere" around him, he said on Saturday, following Les Bleus' 6-4 loss to England in the third-place match at the FIFA World Cup.

Deschamps announced last year that he would leave when his contract expired after the tournament.

Deschamps Explains His Decision

"I decided that it had to stop. And if I made that decision, it wasn’t for my own sake – I’m telling you this in all honesty – it was for the good of the French team", he told M6. "Because the atmosphere around me had become so stifling. The French national team doesn’t deserve that."

Deschamps was sometimes criticised for favouring balance, discipline and efficiency over spectacle, even when blessed with some of the most gifted attacking players in world football.

"Ever since the announcement, things have been much better for the French team," he added.

Deschamps, who took charge in 2012, will be remembered as the coach who led France to their second world title in 2018, two decades after captaining them on the field to their first, hosted on home soil.