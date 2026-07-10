Deschamps: No doubt France would advance despite Mbappe's penalty miss

France coach Didier Deschamps remained steadfast in his belief that Les Bleus would advance in their World Cup quarter-final clash against Morocco, even after star player Kylian Mbappe missed a crucial penalty and several opportunities in the first half.

IMAGE: France's Ousmane Dembele celebrates with teammates after scoring their second goal against Morocco at Boston Stadium, Foxborough, Massachusetts, US on Thursday. Photograph: Mike Segar/Reuters

Key Points France coach Didier Deschamps stated there was 'never any doubt' about his team's progression despite Kylian Mbappe missing a penalty and other chances against Morocco.

Les Bleus secured a 2-0 victory, advancing to face either Spain or Belgium in the semi-finals.

Deschamps highlighted France's strategy of suffocating Morocco and making them run, leading to their fatigue.

Under Deschamps, France has reached the last four of a major tournament five out of seven times since 2012.

Deschamps noted the difference in expectations for the current squad compared to 2018 and 2022, but affirmed his players remain grounded.

France never doubted they would go through despite Kylian Mbappe missing a penalty and having wasted several chances in the first half in their World Cup quarter-final clash against Morocco, coach Didier Deschamps said on Thursday.

Mbappe had his 28th-minute penalty stopped by Yassine Bounou but Les Bleus continued to press and came close on the brink of halftime when Lucas Digne's long-range attempt crashed onto the bar. France, however, showed no signs of frustration as they patiently poked the ball around waiting for Mbappe, Michael Olise, Desire Doue or Ousmane Dembele to find the space they needed.

Deschamps' Confidence and Tactical Approach

"We lacked efficiency and had this penalty saved in the first half, several chances, but there was never any doubt, especially not Kylian," Deschamps told a press conference after the 2-0 win sent them through to face either Spain or Belgium for a place in the final, which would be Les Bleus' third in a row after their 2018 triumph and the 2022 heartbreak.

"We have done everything right to pin them. We suffocated them and made them run. Then they were just tired."

A Legacy of Success

IMAGE: France coach Didier Deschamps and Ousmane Dembele celebrate after their quarter-final win over Morocco. Photograph: Paul Childs/Reuters

Since Deschamps took charge in 2012, France have reached the last four of a European championship or a World Cup five out of seven times - missing out at the 2014 World Cup and the 2020 Euros, played in 2021.

"Having good players is fundamental," said Deschamps.

"A staff's success comes through its players, although I must be doing a few things right as well. Beyond today's result, players like Warren (Zaire-Emery), who had not played a minute before, came on and made a thunderous impact.

"It is a human adventure, too. I chose them, and I live alongside them every day with great pleasure."

Managing Expectations

The squad will do everything to stay together until July 19, when the final will be played in New York, but they are keeping their feet on the ground despite the hype surrounding them.

"What changed compared to 2018 and 2022? In 2018, nobody expected us to succeed," said Deschamps. "In 2022, we were the defending champions and very often the defending champions are out in the last 16. This time, everybody has been expecting us (to win) before the first ball of the tournament.

"But my players are used to this and they will not get carried away. Right now we're not looking beyond July 14 (the day of the semi-final) and it's a good date (Bastille Day)."

FIFA World Cup 2026 FIFA World Cup 2026 Schedule In IST