HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
Follow Rediff on:      
Home  » Sports » Did Rybakina's ex-coach really cross the line?

Did Rybakina's ex-coach really cross the line?

2 Minutes Read Listen to Article
Share:

January 11, 2025 13:10 IST

x

Elena Rybakina

IMAGE: Elena Rybakina split with Stefano Vukov in August, just days ahead of the US Open. Photograph: Rediff archives Julian Finney/Getty Images

Former Wimbledon champion Elena Rybakina said on Saturday she had not complained about her former coach Stefano Vukov before his provisional suspension by the governing body of women's tennis for a potential code of conduct breach.

Rybakina split with Vukov in August, just days ahead of the U.S. Open, before appointing Goran Ivanisevic in November but added her long-time coach back into her team this month.

Vukov, who is currently being investigated by the WTA and cannot obtain a credential to its tournaments, denies wrongdoing and told The Athletic he "never abused anyone" after the outlet first reported the provisional ban.

"I don't agree with a lot of things the WTA do in the sense of my relationship with Stefano," Rybakina told reporters ahead of the Australian Open, which begins on Sunday.

"I have never made any complaints or any of these things. I always said that he never mistreated me."

 

"I don't really want to speak about this any more. I want to focus on my matches here."

Rybakina, who won the 2022 Wimbledon title under Vukov, did not specify his role in her team and said that it was unfair of the tennis community to be commenting on the situation.

"I'm not happy with the whole situation, especially when still some coaches are making some comments and the people who aren't so close to the tennis world, they see the comments and they're picking it up, making even more of a show out of this," she added.

"I don't think it's fair. But as I said, my goal is here to focus on the matches. This is what I'm going to do."

The 2023 Melbourne Park runner-up begins her campaign against 16-year-old Australian Emerson Jones.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: REUTERS
© Copyright 2025 Reuters Limited. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of Reuters content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent of Reuters. Reuters shall not be liable for any errors or delays in the content, or for any actions taken in reliance thereon.
Share:

RELATED STORIES

Raducanu skips inspect bites spray over doping fears
Raducanu skips inspect bites spray over doping fears
Sabalenka chases 'three-peat' in Melbourne
Sabalenka chases 'three-peat' in Melbourne
Can Sinner defend his Australian Open crown?
Can Sinner defend his Australian Open crown?
'I haven't done anything wrong'
'I haven't done anything wrong'
Players' earnings at 2025 Australian Open
Players' earnings at 2025 Australian Open

WEB STORIES

webstory image 1

Hrithik's 10 Coolest Intro Scenes

webstory image 2

Why The Poco X7 Pro Might Be For You

webstory image 3

Happy Birthday Rahul Dravid!

VIDEOS

Woman's body found in fridge months after murder4:37

Woman's body found in fridge months after murder

Delhi: One killed as two cars collide near Bhikaji Cama Place1:56

Delhi: One killed as two cars collide near Bhikaji Cama...

Toddler turned saint: The inspiring tale of Kunj Baba in Alakh Darbar1:30

Toddler turned saint: The inspiring tale of Kunj Baba in...

India In Australia 2024-2025

India In Australia 2024-2025

rediff on the net © 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD