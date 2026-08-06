Did FIFA bow to pressure? Prince Ali thinks so

Jordan Football Association president Prince Ali bin Hussein has publicly rejected FIFA president Gianni Infantino's leadership, even after FIFA released long-overdue prize money following Prince Ali's accusations of blackmail.

IMAGE: Prince Ali bin Hussein the president of Jordan football association is seen with FIFA president Gianni Infantino in the stands. Photograph: Amr Abdallah Dalsh/Reuters

Key Points Jordan FA received outstanding prize money for the 2025 Arab Cup after President Prince Ali accused FIFA of blackmail.

Prince Ali alleged FIFA linked the payment of funds to his endorsement of President Gianni Infantino.

Despite the payment, Prince Ali affirmed his refusal to endorse or vote for Infantino, citing concerns about FIFA's leadership.

The payment, delayed by eight months, was for Jordan's national team reaching the FIFA Arab Cup final.

FIFA had previously apologised for mistakes regarding its abandoned proposal to sell World Cup commercial rights.

Jordan's players and staff have received outstanding reward money for their participation in the 2025 Arab Cup, Jordan Football Association's President Prince Ali bin Hussein said on Thursday, two days after he accused FIFA of blackmail.

Prince Ali criticised FIFA President Gianni Infantino after he backed out of his proposal to sell a stake in the World Cup and found himself under pressure from confederations and national associations, saying FIFA had offered to help solve the kingdom's problems in exchange for his endorsement.

FIFA Accused Of Blackmail Over Delayed Payments

One of the problems he listed was that the association had been waiting since December for prize money for reaching the Arab Cup final in Qatar.

"Thank you to the FIFA administration for suddenly this morning delivering what was owed to our players and coaching staff, for the Jordan National team's accession to the final of the FIFA Arab Cup in Qatar last December," Prince Ali said on X.

"This was funding that should have been received eight months ago."

Prince Ali had alleged FIFA verbally communicated during the World Cup that backing the president "would go a long way to helping our FA out".

FIFA did not respond to requests for comment on the allegations.

Prince Ali Rejects Infantino's Leadership

Prince Ali added that receiving the money was a welcome development but that it would not change the concerns his organisation had about FIFA's leadership.

"It is symptomatic of those exact difficulties that we all face and that are usually linked to the FIFA presidential elections," he added.

"And it does not change my clear position concerning the leadership of FIFA: my FA and I will not endorse President Infantino, nor will we vote for him."

FIFA apologised to its members for mistakes made over its abandoned proposal to sell commercial rights to the World Cup but the body's leadership reaffirmed its support for Infantino after a crisis meeting in Morocco on Wednesday.