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Diane Parry Triumphs In Monterrey For First WTA Singles Title

August 30, 2026 09:46 IST 2 Minutes Read
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French tennis star Diane Parry clinched her first WTA singles title at the Monterrey Open, showcasing remarkable resilience against second seed Elise Mertens in a thrilling final, setting a strong tone for her upcoming US Open challenge.

Diane Parry

IMAGE: Diane Parry beat Belgium's Elise Mertens to win her maiden WTA singles title at the Monterrey Open final on Saturday. Photograph: Daniel Becerril/Reuters

Key Points

  • Diane Parry secured her maiden WTA singles title at the Monterrey Open.
  • Parry defeated second seed Elise Mertens in a hard-fought three-set final.
  • The victory marks a significant career milestone for the 23-year-old French tennis player.
  • This win serves as a crucial tune-up for Parry ahead of her US Open campaign.

France's Diane Parry stayed resilient to defeat Belgian second seed Elise Mertens 6-4, 0-6, 6-3 in the Monterrey Open final on Saturday, securing her maiden WTA singles title in her final tune-up ahead of the US Open.

Parry's Path To Victory

Parry, 23, took control of the match early at the WTA 500 event, racing to a 4-1 lead in the opening set before 30-year-old Mertens stormed back to level. Parry won the next game and then broke Mertens to take the first set 6-4.

 

But a dominant Mertens emerged for the second set as the Belgian won six straight games, breaking her opponent three times. Parry took a medical timeout while down 5-0 in the second set but returned to the match.

The Frenchwoman found her momentum again in the deciding set, taking a commanding 5-1 lead before the Belgian started inching her way back, winning back-to-back games. But a resilient Parry served out the set 6-3 to win her first Tour-level singles title in just over two and half hours.

Parry will face Swiss Viktorija Golubic at the US Open on Monday.

Source: REUTERS
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