Diamond Harbour FC Secure IFL Title, Promotion To ISL

Diamond Harbour FC has clinched the Indian Football League title in their debut season, securing a coveted promotion to the Indian Super League and marking a significant achievement in Indian football.

Photograph: ANI Photo

Key Points Diamond Harbour FC won the IFL title in their debut season, securing promotion to the Indian Super League.

Hugo Diaz scored a late equaliser for Diamond Harbour FC against Dempo SC, clinching the IFL title.

Diamond Harbour FC's victory marks their third promotion in as many seasons, showcasing their rapid rise in Indian football.

The IFL title win came in dramatic fashion, with Diamond Harbour FC needing a point to secure the championship.

Diamond Harbour FC is owned by Trinamool Congress MP Abhishek Banerjee.

Diamond Harbour FC on Sunday clinched the Indian Football League (IFL) title on their debut season after playing out a 1-1 draw against Dempo SC here to gain promotion to the top-tier Indian Super League in a stunning achievement.

In 2017, Aizawl FC had won the then I-League title in their fairytale second season after starting as the underdogs after competing against famous clubs like Mohun Bagan and East Bengal in one of the fairytale stories of Indian football.

Diamond Harbour's win may not be of that 2017 proportion as all the prestigious clubs of the country are currently competing in the ISL though the Bengal side did one better in terms of winning the title in their debut season. The IFL is the second tier in India's club football structure, and re-christened from I-League this season.

Two clubs have earlier won the title of National Football League (NFL)/I-League -- the earlier versions of the IFL -- in their debut season: JCT (1996-97) and Bengaluru FC (2013-14).

Diamond Harbour FC's Road To The IFL Title

Diamond Harbour FC, promoted to the IFL after winning I-League 2 in 2024-25 season, is owned by Trinamool Congress MP Abhishek Banerjee.

The title win for Diamond Harbour came in dramatic circumstances as an injury-time goal from Hugo Diaz (90+1) earned them a 1-1 draw against Dempo at the PJN Stadium. The point helped them clinch the IFL title and gain promotion to Indian Super League 2026-27.

Needing only a point to wrap up the title, Diamond Harbour were trailing from the 50th minute after Marcus Joseph gave Dempo SC the lead. But Diaz's goal ensured that Diamond Harbour secured 29 points, thus winning their maiden IFL title with a match to spare.

The side from West Bengal won their third promotion in as many seasons after winning the I-League 3 and I-League 2 in the previous campaigns.

Key Moments In The Decisive Match

Diamond Harbour showed signs of nervousness in the opening half hour, misplacing simple passes and lacking clarity in their attacking approach.

The first chance of the game came for the home side from a misplaced pass by the Diamond Harbour defence, but Sebastian Gutierrez saw his effort drift narrowly wide of the post.

Dempo, playing without any pressure, looked more energetic in their build up play and were making good use of Diamond Harbour's mistakes but were not able to punish them by scoring.

Gutierrez once again pulled his shot wide of the post from a long-range effort. Moments later, Jose Luis Moreno deflected a corner kick at the near post towards the goal but it was expertly cleared off the line by Melroy Assisi.

At the other end, Diamond Harbour, who looked below their usual attacking standards, still managed to create two good opportunities. Mikel Kortazar blazed his effort over the bar after getting on the end of a set-piece delivery.

Moments later, Dempo goalkeeper Ashish Sibi produced a fine save to deny Hugo Diaz, who had once again found space inside the box following a long throw.

Dempo's Challenge And Diamond Harbour's Comeback

Dempo caused several nervy moments inside the opposition box, with Marcus Joseph creating openings for his teammates around him, but this time Diamond Harbour defended resolutely to keep them at bay as both sides went into the break with the scores level at 0-0.

Dempo were rewarded for their persistence five minutes after the restart. The hosts won a free-kick at the edge of the box after Seigoumang Doungel was brought down by K. Ajith Kumar.

Marcus Joseph's initial effort was blocked by the wall, but the striker reacted quickest to the rebound and thundered the ball into the top corner before the defenders or goalkeeper could respond, scoring his eighth goal of the season.

Kibu Vicuna responded to the setback by introducing Luka Majcen, Bryce Miranda and R. Ramdinthara, but the changes failed to create any clear-cut opportunities that seriously troubled the Dempo defence or the goalkeeper.

However, it was Dempo who continued to look the more threatening side, with Gutierrez creating havoc in the opposition half. Aubin Kouakou rose highest to meet a free-kick delivery from Gutierrez, but the towering defender was denied by an excellent low save from Dheeraj Singh.

The forward was at the heart of almost everything the hosts created, and Diamond Harbour struggled to contain him as the Colombian found plenty of space and freedom in central areas.

Diamond Harbour looked short of ideas and, with a heavy downpour arriving in the final 10 minutes, the conditions became even more difficult for both sides to create chances. However, the visitors eventually found a way back into the contest after the referee added eight minutes of stoppage time.

Substitute Girik Khosla delivered a pinpoint cross into the box for Diaz, who had drifted away from his marker. The Spaniard timed his jump perfectly and planted a powerful header into the back of the net, a goal that ultimately confirmed the title for Diamond Harbour.