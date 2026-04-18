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Diamond Harbour Dominate Gokulam Kerala In I-League Clash

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Rediff Sports Desk
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April 18, 2026 19:13 IST

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Diamond Harbour FC showcased their dominance with a resounding 5-2 victory over Gokulam Kerala FC in the Indian Football League, solidifying their top spot and intensifying Gokulam Kerala's relegation concerns.

Photograph: Kevin Sousa-USA TODAY Sports/Reuters

Photograph: Kevin Sousa-USA TODAY Sports/Reuters

Key Points

  • Diamond Harbour FC defeated Gokulam Kerala FC 5-2 in the I-League.
  • The win strengthens Diamond Harbour FC's position at the top of the I-League table.
  • Gokulam Kerala FC's defeat confirms their place in the relegation phase.
  • Diaz was named Player of the Match for his outstanding performance.

Diamond Harbour FC strengthened their hold at the top of the table with a commanding 5-2 win over Gokulam Kerala FC in the Indian Football League here on Saturday.

Diamond Harbour's Dominant Performance

The defeat confirmed Gokulam Kerala's place in the relegation phase.

 

Bouba Aminou had given the Malabarians the lead in the 17th minute, but Luka Majcen equalised for Diamond Harbour in the first half.

Diaz then scored twice in quick succession early in the second half, while further goals from Jobby Justin and R. Ramdinthara sealed an emphatic victory for the hosts.

Gokulam Kerala's Struggle For Survival

Rahul Raju netted Gokulam Kerala's second goal of the match.

Diaz was named Player of the Match for his standout performance.

Diamond Harbour completed round one firmly at the top of the table with 22 points from nine matches, while Kerala remained in the bottom four with eight points from the same number of games.

The defeat left the two-time champions fighting for survival in the remaining matches.

Diamond Harbour's strong performance positions them as a favourite for the I-League title this season. For Gokulam Kerala, avoiding relegation will require a significant turnaround in their remaining matches. The All India Football Federation oversees the I-League and sets the standards for professional football in India.
Disclaimer: News content is sourced from the stated source. Headlines, summaries, section headers, and images are automatically generated or selected using AI/algorithms and may not always be fully accurate. Readers are advised to refer to the full article for complete context.
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Rediff Sports Desk© Copyright 2026 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.

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