Diamond Harbour Mount Stunning Comeback Against Rajasthan United

Diamond Harbour FC orchestrated a stunning comeback, defeating Rajasthan United 5-2 in the I-League Championship and solidifying their title aspirations.

Key Points Diamond Harbour FC staged a remarkable comeback, overcoming a 2-0 deficit to defeat Rajasthan United 5-2.

Kevin Ademola and Hugo Diaz Rodriguez each scored twice for Diamond Harbour FC, contributing to their dominant performance.

Rajasthan United's defensive collapse allowed Diamond Harbour FC to score five goals and secure a crucial victory.

The win solidifies Diamond Harbour FC's lead in the I-League Championship standings with 28 points.

Rajasthan United's loss officially eliminates them from contention for the I-League title.

Diamond Harbour FC came back from two goals down to hammer Rajasthan United FC 5-2 and move closer to the title in the Indian Football League Championship here on Friday.

Rajasthan United's Early Lead

Gerard Artigas put Rajasthan United in control with goals in the fifth and 27th minutes, but the visitors suffered a dramatic defensive collapse as Diamond Harbour scored five goals.

Kevin Ademola (40th, 53rd) and Hugo Diaz Rodriguez (47th, 90th) struck twice each, while Wahengbam Angousana Luwang (88th) added another as the Kolkata side tightened their grip at the top of the table with 28 points from 12 matches.

Rajasthan United remained fourth with 17 points and were officially knocked out of the title race.

Diamond Harbour FC's Comeback

Despite Diamond Harbour dominating the early exchanges, Rajasthan struck first when Artigas cut in from the left and finished neatly into the far corner.

The visitors doubled the lead through another superb strike from the Spaniard, who unleashed a powerful long-range effort that beat goalkeeper Dheeraj Singh despite getting a hand to it.

Diamond Harbour pulled one back just before half-time when Ademola headed home from close range after Jobby Justin nodded Diaz's cross across goal.

The hosts equalised in stoppage time of the first half after Halicharan Narzary's cross caused confusion inside the Rajasthan box, allowing Diaz to tap into an empty net.

Second Half Domination

Diamond Harbour carried the momentum into the second half and completed the comeback in the 53rd minute. Justin drove into the box from the right and cut the ball back for Ademola, who bundled home his second of the night.

Rajasthan's defence continued to struggle under pressure as Diamond Harbour dominated possession and repeatedly exposed gaps inside the box.

The hosts sealed the contest when Angousana's inswinging corner went straight into the net through a crowded penalty area.

Two minutes later, Bryce Brian Miranda set up Diaz at the far post and the Spaniard calmly slotted home to complete the rout.