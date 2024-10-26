Diamantakos saves the day for East Bengal in Thimpu

IMAGE: Action from East Bengal's AFC Challenge League against Paro FC in Thimpu. Photograph: East Bengal / X IMAGE: Action from East Bengal's AFC Challenge League against Paro FC in Thimpu.

East Bengal kicked off their AFC Challenge League campaign with a thrilling 2-2 draw against Bhutan's Paro FC, salvaging a crucial point thanks to Dimitrios Diamantakos' second-half equaliser.

The Super Cup champions struck early through Madih Talal, who converted Saul Crespo's precise cutback in the 5th minute to put East Bengal in the lead.

However, the advantage was short-lived as the home side responded just three minutes later with a William Opoku penalty after Evans Asante drew a foul from Anwar Ali in the box.

IMAGE: Action from East Bengal's AFC Challenge Cup against Paro FC in Thimpu. Photograph: East Bengal / X



With the game evenly poised, Paro seized momentum, keeping East Bengal's defence on their toes.

Koki Narita's long-range effort and Tomoyuki Unno's deflected shot tested Prabhsukhan Gill, who stood firm.

Paro's persistence paid off in stoppage time, when Asante capitalised on a swift counterattack, sprinting from midfield to slot past Gill and send the hosts into the break 2-1 up.

In the second-half, East Bengal pushed forward in search of an equaliser.

IMAGE: Action from East Bengal's AFC Challenge Cup against Paro FC in Thimpu. Photograph: East Bengal / X

Kazuo Homma nearly extended Paro's lead with a close-range header before Diamantakos responded, firing wide from just outside the box.

But the Greek forward made no mistake with his next opportunity in the 69th minute, coolly finishing Nandhakumar Sekar's pinpoint cross after a surging run down the right.

The Indian Super League side now look ahead to their next Group A clash against Bangladesh's Bashundhara Kings on Tuesday, aiming to build on this hard-earned draw.