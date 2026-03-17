Dhruv Sitwala shines at CCI Snooker Classic with a 4-0 victory

Dhruv Sitwala showcased his snooker prowess with a dominant 4-0 victory at the CCI Snooker Classic in Mumbai, highlighting key matches and player performances.

Photographs: BCCI

Key Points Dhruv Sitwala secures a decisive 4-0 victory against Aashit Pandya at the CCI Snooker Classic.

Rohan Pai demonstrates confident play, defeating Ashish Gore 4-2 in a competitive match.

Billiards player Siddharth Parikh achieves an impressive 4-1 win over Rohan Kothare.

Veteran cueist Rafat Habib delivers a strong performance, hammering Amit Sapru 4-0.

Rovin D'Souza battles hard for a 4-3 victory against R Girish, advancing to the next round.

Dhruv Sitwala produced a dominant show to defeat Aashit Pandya 4-0 in their fourth round match of the CCI Snooker Classic event here on Tuesday.

The billiards pro Sitwala showed that he is equally proficient in the multi-coloured balls green baize game, winning the contest 4-0 (74-17, 46-31, 50-41, 63(48)-35).

Young Rohan Pai played confidently and grabbed his chances to accumulate the points and got the better of Ashish Gore 4-2 (69-42, 75(46)-1, 47-50, 53-40, 44-57, 78-42) in another round four match.

Other Key Matches

Another billiards player Siddharth Parikh recorded an impressive win as he beat Rohan Kothare 4-1 (58-16, 70-20, 72-44, 47-68, 76-55).

Rovin D'Souza was made to work hard for a 4-3 (92-45, 13-108(51, 55), 52-49, 53-49, 34-70, 41-58, 45-11) victory by R Girish to advance to next round.

Meanwhile, veteran cueist Rafat Habib hammered Amit Sapru 4-0 (53-43, 73-43, 68-45, 72-28).