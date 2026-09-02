Sitwala Claims Silver After Tough Pan Am Cup Final

Indian billiards champion Dhruv Sitwala clinched a silver medal at the prestigious Pan Am Cup in Canada, facing a tough challenge from Singapore's Peter Gilchrist in the final.

Key Points Indian billiards player Dhruv Sitwala secured a silver medal at the Pan Am Cup billiards championship.

Sitwala was defeated by Singapore's Peter Gilchrist in the final match with a score of 972-1500.

Despite holding an early 450-point lead, Sitwala was unable to maintain his advantage against Gilchrist.

Peter Gilchrist's dominant performance included three double-century breaks and an unfinished break of 214 to clinch the title.

India's Dhruv Sitwala settled for silver medal after losing 972-1500 against Singapore's Peter Gilchrist in the final of the Pan Am Cup billiards championship in Winnipeg, Canada.

Gilchrist's Dominant Performance

The reigning Asian billiards champion, Sitwala had started the game in a commanding manner but could not maintain his advantage. Sitwala was up by 450 points in the initial stages of the final but allowed the advantage to slip away from him.

Sitwala had beaten Gilchrist in the New Zealand Open final a couple of years ago but has struggled against him in recent times.

Gilchrist came up with three double-century breaks in quick succession to edge ahead and even as Sitwala got a few chances in his favour, he failed to capitalise. An unfinished break of 214 helped Gilchrist seal the contest.