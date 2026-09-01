Record-Breaking Rounds Propel Sheoran And Sharma To Joint Lead

Indian golfers Dhruv Sheoran and Vishesh Sharma have set a blistering pace at the Telangana Golconda Masters, both achieving course-record scores of 10-under 60 to share the opening-round lead.

Key Points Dhruv Sheoran and Vishesh Sharma share the lead at the Telangana Golconda Masters with record 10-under 60 scores.

Sheoran, a 2024 DP World PGTI winner, achieved his career-lowest score with 11 birdies.

Nineteen-year-old Vishesh Sharma matched the record, including an eagle and nine birdies.

Amardeep Malik is close behind in third place with a nine-under 61.

The tournament, in its 12th edition, features a prize purse of Rs 1 crore.

Dhruv Sheoran and Vishesh Sharma produced matching course-record scores of 10-under 60 to share the opening-round lead at the Rs 1 crore Telangana Golconda Masters here on Tuesday. The pair holds a one-shot advantage after the first round of the tournament's 12th edition at Hyderabad Golf Association.

Top Performers In Round One

Thirty-one-year-old Sheoran, who hails from Gurugram, made 11 birdies against a solitary bogey to register the lowest score of his career. A winner on the DP World PGTI in 2024, Sheoran entered the week ranked 12th on the 2026 Race to DP World India Championship.

Hyderabad's 19-year-old Vishesh, competing in his second season on the tour, matched Sheoran during the afternoon session. His 60 featured an eagle on the par-five sixth, nine birdies and one bogey.

Noida's Amardeep Malik, a two-time winner on the tour, remained one stroke behind the leaders at solo-third after posting a nine-under 61. The 41-year-old made 10 birdies and one bogey.

Japan's Koichiro Ishika, playing his maiden season on the tour, produced a bogey-free seven-under 63 to occupy fourth place. Sri Lanka's N Thangaraja and Delhi's Honey Baisoya shared fifth place at six-under 64.

Defending champion Jamal Hossain of Bangladesh opened with a two-over 72 and was tied 72nd, while Saptak Talwar returned an even-par 70 to share 50th place.