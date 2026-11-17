Indian mixed doubles pair Dhruv Kapila and Radhika Sharma have made a strong start at the Hong Kong Super 500 badminton tournament, securing their spot in the qualifiers' semifinals with a dominant straight-game victory on Tuesday.

Key Points Indian mixed doubles pair Dhruv Kapila and Radhika Sharma advanced to the semifinals of the Hong Kong Super 500 qualifiers on Tuesday.

The duo defeated Hong Kong's Ying Kit Cheng and Yuet Yee Leung in straight games (21-17, 21-17) in just 36 minutes.

Star men's doubles pair Satwiksairaj Rankireddy and Chirag Shetty will play their opening round match later in the day.

Lakshya Sen, who recently won back-to-back titles, aims for his third successive men's singles title of the season.

Indian mixed doubles pair of Dhruv Kapila and Radhika Sharma progressed to the semifinals in the qualifiers of the Hong Kong Super 500 badminton tournament with straight-game win over their local rivals here on Tuesday.

Indian Duo Dominates Qualifiers

Dhruv and Radhika took just 36 minutes to beat Hong Kong's Ying Kit Cheng and Yuet Yee Leung 21-17 21-17.

Later in the day, star Indian men's doubles pair of Satwiksairaj Rankireddy and Chirag Shetty, seeded fifth, will take on Chinese Taipei's Jhe-Huei Lee and Po-Hsuan Yang in their opening round match.

The Indians lead 7-0 on head-to-head record against their opponents.

India's Lakshya Sen will also aim to clinch his third successive men's singles title of the season. The 25-year-old has won back-to-back titles at the Hylo Open and Kumamoto Masters Japan recently.