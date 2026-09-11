West Bengal Youngsters Dominate All India Sub-Junior Badminton Tournament

Young badminton talents from West Bengal, including Dhruv Singh and Subha Mita Karmakar, have made significant progress in the All India Sub-Junior (Under-13) Ranking Badminton Tournament in Kolkata, competing against players from across the nation for a substantial prize purse.

Key Points West Bengal players Dhruv Singh and Anish Halder advanced in the boys' singles at the All India Sub-Junior Ranking Badminton Tournament.

Subha Mita Karmakar, Siona Mukherjee, and other West Bengal girls also progressed in the singles category.

The tournament in Kolkata features 464 players from 28 states and five union territories, with West Bengal having 90 participants.

A substantial prize purse of Rs 6 lakh is offered, with singles champions receiving Rs 72,000 each.

The event highlights emerging talent in Indian badminton, fostering competition among young athletes.

West Bengal's Dhruv Singh and Anish Halder advanced in the boys' singles, while Subha Mita Karmakar, Rajnandini Bose, Siona Mukherjee, Ridhi Saha, Ahana Srimani, Shinjiny Debnath and Samyukta Sen progressed in the girls' singles at the All India Sub-Junior (Under-13) Ranking Badminton Tournament.

Dhruv defeated Gujarat's Vivaan Kapatel 13-15, 15-12, 15-11, while Anish beat Andhra Pradesh's Dhruvansh Reddy Aadika 16-14, 15-13. Rayansh Kabiraj, Aahil Roshen Rahaman and Rayhaan Das were among the other West Bengal boys to advance.

Key Victories In Girls' Singles

In the girls' singles, Subha Mita defeated Telangana's Kanvika Vankadaru 15-10, 17-15, while Siona overcame Telangana's Sasha Ratcha 10-15, 15-5, 15-10. Ridhi beat Telangana's Vaidehi Agarwal 16-14, 16-14 and Ahana defeated Andhra Pradesh's Srinidhi Devaram 15-7, 15-9.

Tournament Overview And Prize Money

The tournament has 464 players from 28 states and five union territories, including 261 boys and 203 girls. West Bengal has 90 participants.

The tournament carries a total prize purse of Rs 6 lakh. The singles champions will receive Rs 72,000 each, while the runner-up will get Rs 36,000. The losing semifinalists and quarterfinalists will receive Rs 28,000 and Rs 24,000 respectively. In doubles, the winning pairs will receive Rs 76,000, with the runners-up getting Rs 36,000 and the losing semifinalists Rs 28,000.