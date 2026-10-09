Indian Archer Dhiraj Bommadevara Advocates Mixed Day-Night Matches In APL

World No. 4 recurve archer Dhiraj Bommadevara champions a strategic shift in the Archery Premier League, advocating for a blend of daytime and night matches to sharpen Indian archers' adaptability for global competitions.

Photograph: Ruben Sprich/Reuters

Key Points World No. 4 recurve archer Dhiraj Bommadevara advocates for a mix of daytime and night matches in the Archery Premier League (APL) to prepare Indian archers for diverse international conditions.

Dhiraj, representing Mighty Marathas, believes varied shooting times are crucial as competition schedules are unpredictable.

The APL's move from Delhi to Hyderabad introduced significant wind challenges, prompting better communication and tactical coordination among archers.

The league has fostered closer relationships and learning opportunities with international stars, helping archers understand rivals' performance and preparation.

Dhiraj hopes for South Korean archers to participate in future editions, acknowledging the current learning opportunities despite their absence.

World No. 4 recurve archer Dhiraj Bommadevara has called for a mix of daytime and night matches in the Archery Premier League, saying exposure to different shooting conditions will help Indian archers prepare better for major international competitions.

The 25-year-old, the first Indian man to win an individual World Cup Final gold, has featured in both seasons of the league, which has been held entirely under lights.

He believes introducing daytime matches alongside evening contests would offer athletes a more varied competitive experience.

Optimising Archer Preparation

"It is good that we are getting opportunities to shoot both in the morning and at night. That helps us prepare for different situations," the archer, who represents Mighty Marathas in the APL, told PTI.

"We never know whether a competition will take place in the morning or at night. We need to prepare for every possibility."

While the Olympics and World Cups feature matches at different times, Dhiraj said archers must learn to adapt rather than assume that competitions will follow a fixed schedule.

"I cannot say definitively whether it makes a difference or not. But it is good that we are getting opportunities to shoot both in the morning and at night," he said, advocating exposure to both conditions.

Adapting To New Challenges And Learning

The APL's shift from Delhi to Hyderabad has brought another challenge into sharper focus: the wind. Dhiraj said the conditions have encouraged better communication and tactical coordination between recurve and compound archers.

"The main change is the wind factor. There was not much wind in Delhi, especially at night. In Hyderabad, however, we have experienced considerable wind, whether we shoot in the morning or at night," he said.

Beyond the competition, Dhiraj credited the APL with helping Indian archers build closer relationships with international stars through shared training sessions and informal discussions.

The tournament features the world's top archers in Mike Schloesser (Marathas), Mathias Fullerton (Chero Archers), Tokyo Olympics champion Mete Gazoz (Rajputana Royals), among others.

"We talk to everyone. But I would like to give credit to the league as a whole. When the first season started, that was when we began opening up more," he said.

"Earlier, we would exchange greetings such as good morning or good afternoon. If we asked a few extra questions, we would share some information. But the league, especially its first season, helped us open up and talk much more."

The extra time spent together allows archers to understand not just how their international rivals perform, but also how they prepare for high-pressure situations.

"During tournaments, we see how different archers think and handle situations. During training, we get to understand how they prepare for those moments," Dhiraj said.

Future Prospects For APL

He also expressed hope that South Korean archers, among the world's strongest, would feature in future editions, though he said their absence had not diminished the learning opportunities provided by the international field.

"Wherever you have an opportunity to learn, you should take it. Even though the Koreans are not here, it does not mean we are missing out on everything. Of course, it would be good if they participated," he said.

The event clashed with the Korean National events back home, so they had to skip for the second season in a row.