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How Indian Archers Stunned South Korea For World Cup Gold

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Rediff Sports Desk
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June 14, 2026 14:40 IST

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Indian archers Dhiraj Bommadevara and Kumkum Mohod achieved a remarkable victory, securing the recurve mixed team gold at the Archery World Cup Stage 3 in Antalya by stunning reigning Olympic champions South Korea.

Photograph: Lisi Niesner/Reuters

Photograph: Lisi Niesner/Reuters

Key Points

  • Indian archers Dhiraj Bommadevara and Kumkum Mohod won recurve mixed team gold at Archery World Cup Stage 3.
  • The duo achieved a significant upset by defeating reigning Olympic champions South Korea in straight sets (5-1).
  • This victory marks the first World Cup gold medal for both Dhiraj and Kumkum in the mixed team event.
  • Olympian Dhiraj Bommadevara showcased exceptional composure, sealing the win with perfect 10s in the final arrows.
  • Kumkum Mohod had previously won gold with India's women's recurve team at the Shanghai World Cup Stage 2.

India's Dhiraj Bommadevara and teenager Kumkum Mohod produced a brilliant display to upset reigning Olympic champions South Korea in straight sets and win the recurve mixed team gold at the Archery World Cup Stage 3 here on Sunday.

India's Archery Triumph

Dhiraj, 24, and 17 year-old Kumkum defeated Oh Ye-jin and Kim Je-deok 5-1 (37-36, 37-36, 39-39), delivering a composed and clinical performance against one of the sport's most formidable teams.

 

The Indian duo held their nerve throughout the final, with Olympian Dhiraj showcasing exceptional composure by shooting perfect 10s with his final two arrows to seal the contest.

It was the first World Cup gold medal for both Dhiraj and Kumkum in the mixed team event. Dhiraj, India's top-ranked archer, will be back in action in the individual semifinals as he chases a second medal.

Kumkum had earlier tasted success at the Shanghai World Cup Stage 2 last month, where she was part of India's gold medal-winning women's recurve team.

India's last recurve mixed team gold at a World Cup stage came in 2022, incidentally in Antalya, when Ridhi Phor and Tarundeep Rai defeated Great Britain's Bryony Pitman and Alex Wise in a shoot-off.

Disclaimer: News content is sourced from the stated source. Headlines, summaries, section headers, and images are automatically generated or selected using AI/algorithms and may not always be fully accurate. Readers are advised to refer to the full article for complete context.
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Rediff Sports Desk© Copyright 2026 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.

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