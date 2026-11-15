Top Archers Vie For National Titles In Shillong

Top Indian archers, including Olympians Dhiraj Bommadevara and Ankita Bhakat, and Asian Games gold medallists Kumkum Mohod and Taniparthi Chikitha, have advanced to the individual finals at the National Archery Championships in Shillong.

Photograph: World Archery/Instagram

Key Points Olympian Dhiraj Bommadevara advanced to the men's recurve individual final on Sunday, set to face Delhi's Dhruv Bagga.

Asian Games gold medallist Kumkum Mohod reached her maiden National individual final in the women's recurve, where she will compete against Olympian Ankita Bhakat.

In the compound section, experienced Rajat Chauhan will battle promising Priyansh in the men's final.

Asian Games gold medallist Taniparthi Chikitha and Madhuravarshini Muruganantham secured spots in the women's compound final.

The finals feature several top Indian archers, including Olympians and Asian Games medallists, vying for national titles.

Olympian Dhiraj Bommadevara and Asian Games gold medallist Kumkum Mohod advanced to the recurve individual finals in the men's and women's sections respectively at the National Archery Championships, here on Sunday.

Recurve Finals Set For Showdown

Dhiraj will face Delhi's Dhruv Bagga in the men's final after beating Punjab's Keshav Rajoria 6-0 in the semifinals.

Dhruv edged out Mrinal Chauhan 6-4 to book his place in the title clash.

Mrinal defeated Keshav 6-4 in the bronze medal match.

In the women's section, Kumkum continued her impressive run to reach her maiden National individual final, where she will meet Olympian and fellow Asian Games gold medallist Ankita Bhakat.

Kumkum defeated Maharashtra teammate Sharvari Shende 6-2 in the semifinals, while Ankita overcame her Jharkhand teammate Komalika Bari by an identical margin.

Kumkum had earlier negotiated a tough elimination draw, overcoming strong opponents, including Ridhi Phor, Simranjeet Kaur and Sharvari, to reach the final.

Sharvari claimed the bronze medal with a 6-4 win over Komalika.

Compound Archery Sees Intense Battles

In the compound section, experienced Rajat Chauhan will face promising Priyansh in the men's final.

Priyansh defeated Andhra Pradesh's Pallapu Charan Srikar 149-146, while Rajat beat Haryana's Kushal Dalal by an identical margin.

Srikar secured the bronze medal with a narrow 147-146 win over Kushal.

In the women's compound section, Asian Games gold medallist Taniparthi Chikitha will take on Tamil Nadu's Madhuravarshini Muruganantham in the final, with both assured of their maiden National individual medals.

Chikitha held her nerve to edge out World Cup medallist Madhura Dhamangaonkar 148-147 in a closely fought semifinal.

After trailing 28-30 in the opening end, she recovered strongly and maintained her composure to prevail by a single point.

Madhuravarshini defeated Uttar Pradesh's Sakshi Chaudhary 145-143 to enter the final.

Madhura claimed the bronze medal with a 148-143 victory over Sakshi.