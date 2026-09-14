Dhiraj ends 16-year wait with historic archery gold

Indian recurve archer Dhiraj Bommadevara made history by winning the Archery World Cup Final gold, becoming the first Indian male to achieve this remarkable feat.

IMAGE: Dhiraj Bommadevara celebrates his World Cup Final gold. Photograph: Dhiraj Bommadevara/Instagram

Key Points Dhiraj Bommadevara became the first Indian male recurve archer to win gold at the World Cup Final.

He secured the historic victory by defeating Japan's Nakanishi Junya in a thrilling shoot-off in Saltillo, Mexico.

The 25-year-old Army man's triumph ends a 16-year drought for an Indian male recurve archer at the prestigious event.

Dola Banerjee remains the only other Indian to have won World Cup Final gold, achieving it in 2007.

Dhiraj, ranked World No 10, showcased a dominant performance throughout the competition.

Top-ranked Indian recurve archer Dhiraj Bommadevara scripted history on Sunday by becoming the first Indian male recurve archer to win gold at the World Cup Final, edging Japan's Nakanishi Junya in a thrilling shoot-off in Saltillo, Mexico.

After returning empty-handed from the 2023 and 2024 editions, the 25-year-old World No 10 Army man produced a dominant run this time, powering through the quarterfinals and semifinals before overcoming world No. 20 Nakanishi 6-5 (28-28, 28-29, 29-28, 28-30, 28-27) in a hard-fought five-setter. After a 5-5 tie, Dhiraj prevailed 10-9 in the shoot-off.

Historic Win For Indian Archery

With the victory, Dhiraj became the first Indian male recurve archer to win gold at the World Cup Final. He also ended a 16-year wait for an Indian male recurve archer to win the prestigious title. Jayanta Talukdar was the last male recurve archer to win a medal -- a bronze in Edinburgh 2010.

Dola Banerjee remains the only other Indian to have won World Cup Final gold, claiming the women's individual title in the 2007 edition in Dubai. No Indian had won gold at the World Cup Final since Dola's triumph.

Deepika Kumari however has the most World Cup Final medals among Indians, with five silver and one bronze from eight appearances.