Indian Swimmer Dhinidhi Desinghu Creates History At Youth Olympics

Indian swimming sensation Dhinidhi Desinghu has made history by becoming the first Indian female swimmer to qualify for the Youth Olympics final in the women's 100m freestyle, marking a significant milestone for the nation's aquatic sports.

Key Points Dhinidhi Desinghu became the first Indian female swimmer to qualify for the Youth Olympics final on Monday.

The 16-year-old from Bengaluru clocked 56.80 seconds in the women's 100m freestyle, finishing third-fastest overall.

She joins Srihari Nataraj in 2018 and Tirthank Pegu as the only Indian swimmers to reach a Youth Olympics final.

Dhinidhi was also the youngest member of the Indian contingent at the 2024 Paris Olympics.

In judo, Khushbu Rajakbhai Darjada won her women's 63kg category round of 16 bout by yuko.

Dhinidhi Desinghu became the first Indian female swimmer to qualify for the Youth Olympics final after advancing to the women's 100m freestyle medal race here on Monday.

Dhinidhi's Historic Swim And Other Indian Performances

The 16-year-old from Bengaluru clocked 56.80 seconds to top her heat and finish third-fastest overall, with Croatia's Ana Bobanovic (56.22 seconds) and New Zealand's Alyssa Lawson (56.53 seconds) ahead of her.

Two-time Olympian Srihari Nataraj in 2018 and Tirthank Pegu in the ongoing edition are the other two Indian swimmers to make the final of the Youth Olympics.

Dhinidhi was the youngest member of the Indian contingent at the 2024 Paris Olympics.

In judo, Khushbu Rajakbhai Darjada won her women's 63kg category bout against Mamaissata Camara of Guinea. The 15-year-old Indian won 1-0 by yuko in her round of 16 bout.

Yuko is a minor scoring point in judo awarded for an effective technique.

Khushbu's opponent was also handed a minor penalty '1er Shido' by the referee which is given for a small rule infringement, such as passivity, a false attack, stepping out of bounds, or an illegal grip.