Desinghu, Pegu Clinch Medals At Dakar Youth Olympics

Indian swimmers Dhinidhi Desinghu and Tirthank Pegu have made history at the Dakar Youth Olympic Games, securing bronze medals in their respective events and marking significant milestones for the nation in competitive swimming.

Key Points Dhinidhi Desinghu won a bronze medal in the girls' 200m freestyle on Friday at the Dakar Youth Olympic Games.

Desinghu previously secured a bronze in the 100m freestyle, making her the first Indian to win multiple individual medals at the global youth showpiece.

Tirthank Pegu clinched a bronze medal in the men's 200m Butterfly event, becoming the first Indian male swimmer to medal at the Youth Olympic Games.

Desinghu clocked 2:02.28 in the 200m final, while Pegu finished his 200m Butterfly race in 2:01.25 seconds.

These medals contribute to India's total of six medals at the Games.

Promising Indian swimmer Dhinidhi Desinghu on Friday completed a spectacular double at the Dakar Youth Olympic Games, winning the bronze medal in the girls' 200m freestyle here.

Indian Swimmers Make History

Desinghu had earlier won a bronze in the corresponding 100m event, and her two-medal burst has made the 16-year-old the first Indian athlete to win multiple medals in individual events at the global youth showpiece.

Desinghu clocked 2:02.28 in the 200m final, finishing behind China's M Chang, who bagged gold in 1:59.59.

Croatia's Ana Bobanovic took silver in 2:01.17.

The 200m was Desinghu's primary event, and she did not disappoint either, emerging with a medal.

Later, her compatriot Tirthank Pegu won the bronze medal in the men's 200M Butterfly event.

He clocked 2:01.25 seconds to become the first Indian male swimmer to win a medal at the Youth Olympic Games.

This was India's sixth medal at the Games.

Earlier, Pegu finished third in the heats, clocking 2:05.30 to secure his place in the final.

Colombia's Nicolas Kokidko won the gold in 2:04.14 seconds, while Egypt's Zain Ali bagged silver, clocking 2.04:31.