Home  » Sports » Desinghu, Pegu Clinch Medals At Dakar Youth Olympics

Desinghu, Pegu Clinch Medals At Dakar Youth Olympics

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Rediff Sports Desk Updated: November 06, 2026 21:49 IST 2 Minutes Read
x

Indian swimmers Dhinidhi Desinghu and Tirthank Pegu have made history at the Dakar Youth Olympic Games, securing bronze medals in their respective events and marking significant milestones for the nation in competitive swimming.

Dhinidhi Desinghu

Key Points

  • Dhinidhi Desinghu won a bronze medal in the girls' 200m freestyle on Friday at the Dakar Youth Olympic Games.
  • Desinghu previously secured a bronze in the 100m freestyle, making her the first Indian to win multiple individual medals at the global youth showpiece.
  • Tirthank Pegu clinched a bronze medal in the men's 200m Butterfly event, becoming the first Indian male swimmer to medal at the Youth Olympic Games.
  • Desinghu clocked 2:02.28 in the 200m final, while Pegu finished his 200m Butterfly race in 2:01.25 seconds.
  • These medals contribute to India's total of six medals at the Games.

Promising Indian swimmer Dhinidhi Desinghu on Friday completed a spectacular double at the Dakar Youth Olympic Games, winning the bronze medal in the girls' 200m freestyle here.

Indian Swimmers Make History

Desinghu had earlier won a bronze in the corresponding 100m event, and her two-medal burst has made the 16-year-old the first Indian athlete to win multiple medals in individual events at the global youth showpiece.

 

Desinghu clocked 2:02.28 in the 200m final, finishing behind China's M Chang, who bagged gold in 1:59.59.

Croatia's Ana Bobanovic took silver in 2:01.17.

The 200m was Desinghu's primary event, and she did not disappoint either, emerging with a medal.

Later, her compatriot Tirthank Pegu won the bronze medal in the men's 200M Butterfly event.

He clocked 2:01.25 seconds to become the first Indian male swimmer to win a medal at the Youth Olympic Games.

This was India's sixth medal at the Games.

Earlier, Pegu finished third in the heats, clocking 2:05.30 to secure his place in the final.

Colombia's Nicolas Kokidko won the gold in 2:04.14 seconds, while Egypt's Zain Ali bagged silver, clocking 2.04:31.

Disclaimer: News content is sourced from the stated source. Headlines, summaries, section headers, and images are automatically generated or selected using AI/algorithms and may not always be fully accurate. Readers are advised to refer to the full article for complete context.
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Rediff Sports Desk© Copyright 2026 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.

More News Coverage

dhinidhi desinghuyouth olympic gamesindian swimmerdakarswimming bronze

More From Rediff

'Forever No 1': Vinicius' message for Ronaldo

'Forever No 1': Vinicius' message for Ronaldo
India clinch record sixth Asian Champions Trophy title

India clinch record sixth Asian Champions Trophy title
6 astroturfs, Rs 1,744 Cr: Punjab sets sights on hosting 2030 Hockey WC

6 astroturfs, Rs 1,744 Cr: Punjab sets sights on hosting 2030 Hockey WC

Related Stories

Why Dhinidhi Desinghu's Youth Olympics Bronze Is A Game-Changer For Indian Swimming

Why Dhinidhi Desinghu's Youth Olympics Bronze Is A Game-Changer For Indian Swimming

Web Stories

6 Delicious Recipes To Light Up Diwali

6 Delicious Recipes To Light Up Diwali
7 Places To Head To For A Different Diwali

7 Places To Head To For A Different Diwali
Top-End Samsung W27 Unveiled

Top-End Samsung W27 Unveiled

Asian Games 2026

Asian Games 2026