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India's Dharmaraj Solairaj defends Asian Para Games gold, sets Asian record

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Aadharsh A V Updated: October 22, 2026 18:20 IST 2 Minutes Read
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Indian para-athlete Dharmaraj Solairaj made history at the Asian Para Games on Thursday, not only defending his long jump gold but also smashing the Asian record with an incredible 7.15m leap.

Dharmaraj Solairaj

IMAGE: India's Dharmaraj Solairaj set an Asian Games record while winning gold in the men's long jump T44/T62/T64 final at the Asian Para Games in Nagoya on Thursday. Photograph: ANI Photo

Key Points

  • India's Dharmaraj Solairaj won gold in the men's T44/T62/T64 long jump combined event at the Asian Para Games on Thursday.
  • Solairaj successfully defended his title and set a new Asian record with a 7.15m jump in his second attempt.
  • The 32-year-old from Tamil Nadu competes in the T64 classification.
  • Malaysia's Eddy Bernard and Japan's Yuma Tamaki secured silver and bronze respectively.

India's Dharmaraj Solairaj smashed the Asian record to clinch gold in the men's T44/T62/T64 long jump combined event, successfully defending his title at the Asian Para Games in Nagoya on Thursday.

Solairaj's Record-Breaking Performance

The 32-year-old from Tamil Nadu, who competes in the T64 classification, set a new Asian record with a winning jump of 7.15m, which came in his second attempt.

 

Malaysia's Eddy Bernard (T44) secured the silver with a best jump of 6.34m while local favourite Yuma Tamaki (T64) logged a personal best of 6.89m to take home the bronze.

T64, T62 and T44 athletes often compete together in a combined event as World Para Athletics groups lower-limb classes together to ensure enough competitors and fair competition.

T64 is for long jumpers whose lower limb movement is moderately affected, or who have an amputation of one or both legs below the knee, while T62 is for athletes with a bilateral below-the-knee (double) limb deficiency or impairment who compete standing up using running prostheses.

T44 is for lower-limb impaired athletes who compete using two anatomical limbs without prostheses.

Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Aadharsh A V© Copyright 2026 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.

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