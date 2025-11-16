HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Follow Rediff on:      
Home  » Sports » Dhanush smashes world record to win Deaflympic gold

Dhanush smashes world record to win Deaflympic gold

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Laxmi Negi
3 Minutes ReadWatch on Rediff-TV Listen to Article
Share:

November 16, 2025 17:20 IST

x

Dhanush Srikanth

IMAGE: Dhanush Srikanth who made his Deaflympic debut at the age of 19 in 2022 in Caxias Do Sul (Brazil) and immediately made a huge statement by winning two gold. Photograph: SAI Media/X

Shooter Dhanush Srikanth continued to excel and evolve on the global stage, winning the men's 10m air rifle gold medal to open India's account in the Deaflympics in Tokyo on Sunday.

The 23-year-old, who made his Deaflympic debut at the age of 19 in 2022 in Caxias Do Sul (Brazil) and immediately made a huge statement by winning two gold, came up with another superb performance by setting the Deaf Final World Record of 252.2 on way to the top-podium spot.

Compatriot Mohammed Murtaza Vania finished with a score of 250.1 in the final to take the silver medal while South Korea's Baek Seunghak settled for bronze with a score of 223.6.

The champion shooter, who trains in Hyderabad, qualified for the finals in first position with a score of 630.6 - a Deaflympic record - while Murtaza (626.3) was a distant second.

In the final, Dhanush, who is a national camper based in the National Centre of Excellence (NCOE) at the Karni Singh Ranges in Delhi, broke both the Deaflympics and Deaf Final World Record to add a second men's 10m air rifle Deaflympics gold to his name.

During the 2022 Deaflympics in Caxias Do Sul he had won both the individual and mixed team gold.

 

The marksman, competing in an international competition after more than a year - he last took part at the World Deaf Shooting Championship in 2024 at Hanover winning three gold medals - will aim for a fourth career Deaflympics gold medal when he pairs with Mahit Sandhu on Monday in the 10m air rifle mixed team event.

Deafolympics

Sandhu, 20, clinched the silver medal in women's 10m air rifle with a score of 250.5. Compatriot Komal Waghmare (228.3) took the bronze, while Ukraine's Lydkova Violeta bagged the gold with a world record score of 252.4.

Sandhu qualified in second place for the eight-shooter final, tallying 623.4, while Waghmare (622.0) was third.

"Dhanush sounded quite confident yesterday when I spoke to him," said his mother Asha Srikanth from Hyderabad.

"His ranking has been fluctuating since December last year when he competed in the National Shooting Championships, but the performance will give him a lot of encouragement," said Asha about her son, who had risen to No.1 in the country after clinching silver at the Nationals.

Deaf shooters compete with normal athletes in the Nationals and also get selected for national camps and international competitions based on their rankings.

"Dhanush last competed at the Deaf Championships in Hanover last year. His ranking has fluctuated after December 2024, which is the reason he could not make it to the World Cups, Asian Championships and other competitions," said Asha.

"But he is back in the top 10 in India, which is good," she said.

The marksman, who was born with a congenital hearing impairment, has undergone two cochlear implants.

"He is a cochlear implant child, had two surgeries at the age of one year and then at nine. He can't speak, he just speaks a few words, and most of it (explanation) is through actions," said Dhanush's mother.
"He hears through his machine, otherwise he manages."

Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Laxmi Negi© Copyright 2025 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
Share:

RELATED STORIES

Not giving first over to Bumrah questionable: Kumble
Not giving first over to Bumrah questionable: Kumble
How India's Turning Pitch Gamble Backfired
How India's Turning Pitch Gamble Backfired
Spirited South Africa shock India inside 3 days!
Spirited South Africa shock India inside 3 days!
Pant on what went wrong for India
Pant on what went wrong for India
Batters flop as India succumb to spin in Kolkata Test
Batters flop as India succumb to spin in Kolkata Test

WEB STORIES

webstory image 1

Will These 8 Islands Vanish?

webstory image 2

Fire Power: 8 Countries Owning The Most Guns

webstory image 3

Recipe: Sprouts, Peppers, Nuts Stir Fry

VIDEOS

People felt Nitish s era was almost over Prashant Kishor s aide reveals the reason behind the JSP setback6:27

People felt Nitish s era was almost over Prashant Kishor...

SAD Ss Sukhbir Badal backs students Opposes Centre s alleged takeover of Panjab University2:46

SAD Ss Sukhbir Badal backs students Opposes Centre s...

Proud moment for us that India is hosting World Cup Finals Indian Boxer Nikhat Zareen1:27

Proud moment for us that India is hosting World Cup...

South Africa Tour India 20255

South Africa Tour Of India 2025

rediff on the net © 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD

REDIFF MONEY

REDIFF-TV

REDIFF ASTRO