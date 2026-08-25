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Dhakshineswar Suresh stuns World No. 77 Marcos Giron for first ATP win

By REDIFF SPORTS August 25, 2026 14:48 IST 2 Minutes Read
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Indian tennis sensation Dhakshineswar Suresh has achieved a significant milestone, securing his maiden ATP Tour main-draw victory by defeating World No. 77 Marcos Giron at the Winston-Salem Open, marking a historic moment for Indian tennis.

Dhakshineswar Suresh became only the 2nd Indian to log a main draw win at the Winston-Salem Open

IMAGE: Dhakshineswar Suresh became only the 2nd Indian to log a main draw win at the Winston-Salem Open. Photograph: SAI Media/X

Key Points

  • Dhakshineswar Suresh defeated World No. 77 Marcos Giron 6-3, 7-5 for his first ATP Tour main-draw win.
  • Suresh, a lucky loser and TAGG athlete, advanced to the Round of 32 at the Winston-Salem Open.
  • He is only the second Indian man to win a main-draw match in the tournament's history.
  • Suresh delivered 17 aces during his victory over Giron.
  • He previously gained recognition for helping India secure a 3-2 Davis Cup win against The Netherlands.
 

India's Dhakshineswar Suresh defeated World No. 77 Marcos Giron 6-3, 7-5 to claim his first-ever ATP Tour main-draw win and advance to the Round of 32 at the Winston-Salem Open on Monday.

Historic Achievement for Indian Tennis

A TAGG (Target Asian Games Group) athlete, lucky loser DK Suresh became only the second Indian man to win a main draw match in the tournament's history. This is his first tour level victory, defeating Giron with 17 stunning aces. The Winston-Salem Open is an ATP 250 Tournament played at Wake Forest University in Winston-Salem North Carolina, USA.

Suresh's Rising Profile

The 6-foot 5-inch Suresh came into the limelight when he helped India secure a win against The Netherlands in the Davis Cup back in February. He led India to a historic 3-2 Davis Cup win over The Netherlands and seal a spot in Round 2 of the Qualifiers.

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Dhakshineswar SureshMarcos GironWorld NoATPIndia

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