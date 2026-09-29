Dhakshineswar Suresh Advances In Asian Games Tennis

Indian tennis players, including Dhakshineswar Suresh, are making a strong impact at the Asian Games, securing crucial victories and advancing in their respective singles and doubles campaigns.

Photographs: Edgar Su/Reuters

Key Points Dhakshineswar Suresh began his Asian Games men's singles campaign with a win, advancing to the pre-quarterfinals.

Suresh defeated Indonesia's Gunawan Trismuwantara in straight sets, despite a large ranking disparity.

Other Indian tennis players, including Sumit Nagal, Yuki Bhambri, Anirudh Chandrasekar, N Sriram Balaji, and Ankita Raina, are also competing in various categories.

The Indian contingent is actively participating in men's doubles and mixed doubles events at the Asian Games.

Dhakshineswar Suresh made a winning start to his men's singles campaign at the Asian Games, defeating Indonesia's Gunawan Trismuwantara 7-5 7-6(2) in the second round here on Tuesday.

Indian Tennis Players Advance

Dhakshineswar, who received a bye in the opening round, held his nerve in a closely fought contest to seal the match in straight sets in one hour and and secure a place in the pre-quarterfinals.

It turned to be closer than expected contest as there is a huge gulf between the ranking of the two players. While the Indian is ranked 364, Trismuwantara is placed outside 2000.

Dhakshineswar will also feature in the men's doubles later in the day, partnering Yuki Bhambri.

Meanwhile, Sumit Nagal's men's singles match, which was interrupted on Monday, is scheduled to be completed on Tuesday.

Also in action are men's doubles team of Anirudh Chandrasekar and N Sriram Balaji, who will take on Nepal's Abhishek Bastola and Pradip Khadka.

Balaji will also compete in mixed Doubles today with Ankita Raina. They play Hong Kong team of Eudice Chong and Kairan Thompson.