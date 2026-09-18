Kwon's Comeback Puts South Korea Ahead In Davis Cup Tie

In a crucial Davis Cup Qualifiers match, South Korea took an early 1-0 lead against India after Soonwoo Kwon overcame Dhakshineswar Suresh in a thrilling three-set encounter, setting the stage for Sumit Nagal's pivotal second singles rubber.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Sumit Nagal/Instagram

Key Points Dhakshineswar Suresh lost to Soonwoo Kwon in the opening singles rubber of the Davis Cup Qualifiers.

Kwon staged a strong comeback after losing the first set, winning 3-6, 6-3, 6-4.

South Korea now leads India 1-0 in the Round 2 tie.

Sumit Nagal is set to play Hyeon Chung in the second singles match to potentially level the tie.

Both nations are vying to become the first Asian country to secure a spot in the Final 8.

Dhakshineswar Suresh made a confident start but could not sustain the momentum as South Korea's Soonwoo Kwon fought back to beat the Indian in three sets and give the hosts a 1-0 lead in the Davis Cup Qualifiers Round 2 tie here on Friday.

Dhakshineswar looked in control early on but Kwon raised his game usually the way top players do, leaving the Indian without answers. The Indian lost 6-3 3-6 4-6.

India's responsibility now rests on Sumit Nagal, who takes on experienced Hyeon Chung in the second singles rubber, with the visitors needing a win to level the tie.

Both nations are trying to become the first Asian country to lock a place in the Final 8.

Suresh's Strong Start Fades

Kwon changed tactics after the first set but Dhakshineswar could not respond as the Korean began to serve wide and on the backhand side of the Indian. His deep returns also did not allow Dhakshineswar to dictate the match as he was doing earlier. Dhakshineswar earned the first break point with a volley winner and converted it when Kwon sent a backhand into the net, drawing the first blood. The Indian comfortably consolidated the break to move 3-0 ahead.

Kwon, however, began finding his range. A second double fault put him under pressure at 0-30 in the fourth game, but he recovered with big serves to finally get on the board.

Dhakshineswar continued to use his deep returns to pin Kwon to the baseline before charging the net, where he was effective with his volley winners.

Kwon stayed in touch despite the occasional double fault and held an important game at 1-4 to keep the opening set alive. He then pushed the Indian to deuce in the seventh game, but the Indian held for a 5-2 cushion.

Kwon's Tactical Shift And Comeback

The low bounce occasionally troubled Dhakshineswar, particularly when he was forced to take the ball from an uncomfortable height. Kwon took advantage of a few loose shots, but a netted backhand and a return error handed the Indian the first set point. Kwon saved it with a volley winner and then fended off another set point before holding to stay alive. Dhakshineswar remained composed when the rallies were stretched and was prepared to stay in long exchanges. He eventually closed out the set with an ace.

Kwon responded strongly in the second set, holding at love while mixing up his game and keeping points short. Dakshineswar stayed solid, levelling at 1-1 with a forehand winner.

The Korean continued to serve aggressively and began going wider with his delivery while repeatedly working Dhakshineswar's backhand.

Kwon created two break points in the fourth game, but Dhakshineswar saved the first with an ace and the second with an overhead volley winner after countering a low lob. A double fault gave Kwon another opening, but the Indian escaped by pinning him to the backhand side before producing a winner.

Decisive Break In The Third Set

Kwon's pressure eventually told. Another low bounce caused Dhakshineswar problems as the game went to deuce. The Indian saved one break point with a stunning backhand winner, but Kwon converted the second chance with a backhand winner to lead 4-2. The Korean then served big to move 5-2 ahead.

Dhakshineswar faced set point in the eighth game after netting a backhand, but Kwon sent the return just wide. The Indian then saved another set point with two consecutive aces after his forehand that sailed long.

Kwon raced to 40-0 while serving for the set and levelled the match when Dhakshineswar sent a return wide.

Dhakshineswar came under pressure immediately in the decider but held the opening game. Kwon responded by serving wide to make his opponent's returns difficult and held comfortably.

At 2-2, Dhakshineswar earned a chance when a Kwon return error brought up deuce, but the Korean responded with a sizzling winner. A well-executed drop shot took the game to a second deuce before Kwon held.

Kwon Secures Victory For South Korea

The crucial breakthrough came in the fifth game. Dhakshineswar fell 0-40 down as Kwon's aggressive returning began to tell. The Indian saved the first two break points, but his forehand sailed long on the third to hand Korea a 3-2 lead.

Kwon consolidated effortlessly with an immaculate drop shot to make it 4-2.

A double fault handed Kwon match point even as the Indian responded with an ace. Another ace gave him advantage and he eventually closed the game with a forehand winner.

But the only break of the set proved decisive as Kwon served out the match comfortably, giving Korea the first point of the tie.