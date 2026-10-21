Top Indian Seeds Advance In Mumbai Open Singles And Doubles

Indian tennis talent showcased strong performances at the Mumbai Open ITF M25 event, with top seed Dhakshineswar Suresh leading a contingent of players into the men's singles second round on Wednesday.

Photograph: Wimbledon/Instagram

Key Points Top seed Dhakshineswar Suresh secured a dominant 6-0, 6-0 victory in the men's singles first round at the Mumbai Open on Wednesday.

Young Indian players Arnav Paparkar and Sidharth Rawat also advanced to the second round of the ITF M25 event.

Fourth seed Digvijay Pratap Singh and Adil Kalyanpur were among other Indians to win their singles matches.

In doubles, Dhakshineswar Suresh and Manish Sureshkumar staged a comeback to defeat second seeds Ryuki Matsuda and Aziz Ouakaa.

Top seeds SD Prajwal Dev and Nitin Kumar Sinha also advanced in the doubles round of 16.

Top seed Dhakshineswar Suresh, young Arnav Paparkar, and Sidharth Rawat were among the Indians to advance to the men's singles second round at the Mumbai Open -- an ITF M25 event -- here on Wednesday.

Dhakshineswar recorded a dominant 6-0, 6-0 victory over Kazakhstan's Grigoriy Lomakin, while Paparkar progressed after leading SD Prajwal Dev 6-3, 1-0, when his opponent conceded.

Rawat defeated Dev Javia 7-6(2), 6-3, while fourth seed Digvijay Pratap Singh got the better of Maan Kesharwani 6-3, 6-4.

Adil Kalyanpur recorded a 6-2, 6-1 win over Aditya Balsekar.

International Players Also Advance

In other singles matches, USA's sixth seed Samir Banerjee defeated Sweden's William Rejchtman Vinciguerra 6-4, 6-3.

Thailand's Thanapet Chanta beat Kabir Hans 6-1, 6-2, and Japan's Ryuki Matsuda also advanced after defeating Sasikumar Mukund 6-4, 6-3.

Doubles Teams Secure Victories

In the doubles round of 16, Dhakshineswar and Manish Sureshkumar staged a strong comeback to defeat second seeds Ryuki Matsuda (Japan) and Aziz Ouakaa (Tunisia) 6-7(3), 6-4, 14-12.

Fourth seeds Garrett Johns and Noah Schachter of the USA defeated India's Shanker Heisnam and Karan Singh 6-2, 6-3.

Top seeds SD Prajwal Dev and Nitin Kumar Sinha advanced with a 6-4, 6-0 victory over Mannan Agarwal and Paritosh Pawar, while India's Aditya Balsekar and Rohan Mehra defeated Arjun Rathi and Caheer Warik 6-3, 6-3.