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Dhairya Gogia Shocks Opponent At Asian Junior Squash Championships

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Rediff Sports Desk
2 Minutes Read Listen to Article

May 20, 2026 15:29 IST

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Dhairya Gogia's surprising victory over Hong Kong's Tse Ka Chun highlights India's strong showing at the Asian Junior Individual Squash Championships in China.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Saurav Ghosal/X

Photograph: Kind courtesy Saurav Ghosal/X

Key Points

  • Dhairya Gogia defeated Hong Kong's Tse Ka Chun in the U-13 section.
  • Gogia's victory highlighted strong performances by Indian players.
  • Amarya Bajaj and Abhyuday Arora also secured wins in the boys' U-13 category.
  • Riyaa Dalal and Alia Kankaria won their respective matches in the girls' U-13 category.

India's Dhairya Gogia on Wednesday shocked Hong Kong's 5/8 seed Tse Ka Chun in the first round of the boys' U-13 section at the 33rd Asian Junior Individual Squash Championships in Panzhihua, China, on Wednesday.

Gogia recorded a 12-10, 10-12, 11-7, 11-7 win over Chun in the boys' singles.

 

Indian Players Dominate Opening Day

Gogia's effort underlined Indians' dominant performances across age-groups on the opening day of the four-day competition.

Asian Junior Squash Championship Results

Results (Indians, 1st round):

U-13: Boys: 3/4-Amarya Bajaj bt Chau Hyo Chon (Mac) 11-1, 11-1, 11-5; 3/4-Abhyuday Arora bt Danuja Jayasinghe (SL) 11-5, 11-4, 11-1; Dhairya Gogia bt 5/8-Tse Ka Chun (HK) 12-10, 10-12, 11-7, 11-7.

Girls: Riyaa Dalal bt Dheerya Mithali Silva (SL) 11-0, 11-6, 11-7; 5/8-Alia Kankaria bt Eun Choi (Kor) 11-4, 11-6, 11-5.

Disclaimer: News content is sourced from the stated source. Headlines, summaries, section headers, and images are automatically generated or selected using AI/algorithms and may not always be fully accurate. Readers are advised to refer to the full article for complete context.
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Rediff Sports Desk© Copyright 2026 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.

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