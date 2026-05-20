Dhairya Gogia Shocks Opponent At Asian Junior Squash Championships

Dhairya Gogia's surprising victory over Hong Kong's Tse Ka Chun highlights India's strong showing at the Asian Junior Individual Squash Championships in China.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Saurav Ghosal/X

Key Points Dhairya Gogia defeated Hong Kong's Tse Ka Chun in the U-13 section.

Gogia's victory highlighted strong performances by Indian players.

Amarya Bajaj and Abhyuday Arora also secured wins in the boys' U-13 category.

Riyaa Dalal and Alia Kankaria won their respective matches in the girls' U-13 category.

India's Dhairya Gogia on Wednesday shocked Hong Kong's 5/8 seed Tse Ka Chun in the first round of the boys' U-13 section at the 33rd Asian Junior Individual Squash Championships in Panzhihua, China, on Wednesday.

Gogia recorded a 12-10, 10-12, 11-7, 11-7 win over Chun in the boys' singles.

Indian Players Dominate Opening Day

Gogia's effort underlined Indians' dominant performances across age-groups on the opening day of the four-day competition.

Asian Junior Squash Championship Results

Results (Indians, 1st round):

U-13: Boys: 3/4-Amarya Bajaj bt Chau Hyo Chon (Mac) 11-1, 11-1, 11-5; 3/4-Abhyuday Arora bt Danuja Jayasinghe (SL) 11-5, 11-4, 11-1; Dhairya Gogia bt 5/8-Tse Ka Chun (HK) 12-10, 10-12, 11-7, 11-7.

Girls: Riyaa Dalal bt Dheerya Mithali Silva (SL) 11-0, 11-6, 11-7; 5/8-Alia Kankaria bt Eun Choi (Kor) 11-4, 11-6, 11-5.