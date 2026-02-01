HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Follow Rediff on:
Home  » Sports » Devika Sihag wins maiden Super 300 title at Thailand Masters

Devika Sihag wins maiden Super 300 title at Thailand Masters

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Harish Kotian
2 Minutes ReadWatch on Rediff-TV Listen to Article
Share:

February 01, 2026 14:05 IST

x

Devika Sihag

IMAGE: Devika Sihag emerged the champion after Malaysia's Goh Jin Wei retired midway through the women's singles final of the Thailand Masters. Photograph: BAI Media

Key Points

  • Devika Sihag has been training with P V Sindhu under Indonesian coach Irwansyah Adi Pratama.
  • World No 63 Devika bagged the biggest title of her career.
  • Devika claimed her maiden international title at the Malaysia International in August 2025.

Young Indian shuttler Devika Sihag clinched her maiden BWF Super 300 crown after Malaysia's Goh Jin Wei retired midway through the women's singles final of the Thailand Masters, in Bangkok, on Sunday.

The 20-year-old from Haryana was leading 21-8, 6-3 when world No. 68 Goh, a two-time World junior champion, pulled out due to a hamstring injury, handing the Indian the biggest title of her career, at the US$ 250,000 event.

Devika training with Sindhu

Ranked world No. 63, Devika trains under coach Umendra Rana at the Padukone-Dravid Centre for Sports Excellence in Bengaluru and has also been sharpening her game alongside two-time Olympic medallist P V Sindhu under Indonesian coach Irwansyah Adi Pratama.

Devika's rise on the circuit has been steady. She claimed her maiden international title at the Malaysia International in August 2025 and later contributed to India's mixed team bronze at the 2025 World University Games.

 

Last season, she finished runner-up at the Indonesia Masters Super 100 and reached four finals in 2024, winning the Swedish Open and Portugal International, while becoming second at the Estonian International and Dutch International.

Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Harish Kotian© Copyright 2026 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
Share:

RELATED STORIES

Tejaswin stuns Olympic medallist to win high jump title
Tejaswin stuns Olympic medallist to win high jump title
Budget 2026: Govt. proposes launch of Khelo India mission
Budget 2026: Govt. proposes launch of Khelo India mission
PV Sindhu suffers another injury setback!
PV Sindhu suffers another injury setback!
PIX: Resolve, redemption & Rybakina's crowning moment!
PIX: Resolve, redemption & Rybakina's crowning moment!
Rybakina's journey: From Moscow kid to AO champion
Rybakina's journey: From Moscow kid to AO champion

WEB STORIES

webstory image 1

13 Insanely Yum Halwa Recipes

webstory image 2

12 Pics: Fort Kochi Is India's Loveliest Walking Town

webstory image 3

Are These 10 Old-Style Utensils In Your Kitchen?

VIDEOS

Sitharaman arrives at Kartavya Bhavan ahead of Budget presentation0:21

Sitharaman arrives at Kartavya Bhavan ahead of Budget...

Tamannaah Bhatia spotted in a chic casual look at Bandra0:38

Tamannaah Bhatia spotted in a chic casual look at Bandra

'India set to host first ever Global Big Cat summit'0:30

'India set to host first ever Global Big Cat summit'

T20 World Cup 2026

T20 World Cup 2026

rediff on the net © 2026 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD

REDIFF MONEY

REDIFF-TV

REDIFF ASTRO