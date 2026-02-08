HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Devika Sihag wins back-to-back titles, eyes Swiss Open

Devika Sihag wins back-to-back titles, eyes Swiss Open

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Laxmi Negi
February 08, 2026 22:03 IST

Indian badminton player Devika Sihag continues her winning streak, clinching the women's singles title at the Azerbaijan International tournament, while Sathwik Reddy K and Radhika Sharma secured the mixed doubles crown.

IMAGE: Devika Sihag continued her winning streak by beating compatriot Navya Kanderi in the final. Photograph: BAI Media/X

Key Points

  • Devika Sihag wins the women's singles title at the Azerbaijan International badminton tournament, securing her second consecutive international title.
  • Sathwik Reddy K and Radhika Sharma clinch the mixed doubles title at the Azerbaijan International badminton tournament.
  • Devika Sihag aims to participate in the Swiss Open after her recent victories improve her ranking.
  • Sathwik Reddy K and Radhika Sharma upset the third seeds in a thrilling mixed doubles final.

India's upcoming women's singles player Devika Sihag bagged her second consecutive title on the international circuit while Sathwik Reddy K and Radhika Sharma clinched the mixed doubles crown in the Azerbaijan International badminton tournament in Baku on Sunday.

Devika, who had become only the third Indian women's singles player to win a BWF World Tour Super 300 title at the Thailand Masters last week, continued her winning streak by beating compatriot Navya Kanderi 21-10, 21-13 in the final.

 

Speaking to BAI Media after the title triumph, Devika said she was happy with the way she played these two weeks despite not training a lot.

"I will now have almost a month to train before I play my next tournament and I am looking forward to it," said Devika, who is hoping to get entry into the Swiss Open with her improved ranking.

Mixed Doubles Victory

Earlier, national champions Sathwik and Radhika kept their nerves under pressure to upset third seeds Mihajlo Tomic and Andjela Vitman 24-22, 10-21, 24-22 in an hour and two minutes.

Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Laxmi Negi© Copyright 2026 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
