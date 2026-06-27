Devika Sihag, Rounak Chouhan, Kidambi Srikanth Reach US Open Semifinals

Indian badminton stars Devika Sihag, Rounak Chouhan, and Kidambi Srikanth have powered their way into the semifinals of the US Open badminton tournament, with Sihag causing a major upset and raising hopes for an all-Indian final.

Photograph: Tanvi Sharma/Instagram

Key Points Indian shuttlers Devika Sihag, Rounak Chouhan, and Kidambi Srikanth have secured spots in the US Open badminton semifinals.

Devika Sihag delivered a significant upset, defeating third seed Riko Gunji in a thrilling women's singles quarterfinal.

Rounak Chouhan achieved his first BWF World Tour Super 300 semifinal, continuing his impressive run.

Kidambi Srikanth's victory creates anticipation for a potential all-Indian final in the men's singles category.

The semifinals will see Chouhan face Su Li Yang, Srikanth take on Yudai Okimoto, and Sihag compete against Line Christophersen.

Thailand Masters winner Devika Sihag upset third seed Riko Gunji of Japan, while Rounak Chouhan continued his dream run to reach the semifinals of the US Open badminton tournament.

Devika kept her nerves in the business end of both the games to beat Gunji 22-20, 21-19 in the women's singles quarterfinals, while Chouhan defeated Israel's Misha Zilberman 23-21, 21-11 in just 38 minutes to reach his first men's singles BWF World Tour Super 300 semifinal.

Indian Hopes For All-India Final

Later in the day, former world No. 1 Kidambi Srikanth packed off Liao Jhuo-Fu of Chinese Taipei 21-9, 12-21, 21-8 in the other quarterfinals to raise hopes of an all-India final on Sunday.

In the semifinals, Chouhan will face eighth seed Su Li Yang of Chinese Taipei while Srikanth will take on fourth seed Yudai Okimoto of Japan.

Meanwhile, Devika will face second seed Line Christophersen in the semifinal. The Danish player got the better of India's Tanvi Sharma in the quarterfinals 21-16, 11-21, 21-11.

In the other quarterfinal, Rakshitha Sree went down 15-21, 21-16, 21-12 against Canada's Rachel Chan.