Disappointing Start For India At China Masters Badminton

Indian badminton stars Devika Sihag and HS Prannoy faced early exits at the prestigious USD 2,000,000 China Masters, setting a challenging tone for India's campaign.

Photograph: ANI Photo

Key Points Devika Sihag and HS Prannoy were eliminated in the opening round of the China Masters.

Devika Sihag lost a hard-fought three-game match to Busanan Ongbamrungphan.

HS Prannoy, a World Championships bronze medallist, suffered a straight-game defeat.

PV Sindhu, Lakshya Sen, and Ayush Shetty are scheduled to compete on Wednesday.

The USD 2,000,000 China Masters tournament saw a disappointing start for India.

Devika Sihag put up a spirited fight before going down in three games, while HS Prannoy bowed out after a straight-game defeat as India endured a disappointing opening day at the USD 2,000,000 China Masters here on Tuesday.

Key Matches And Upcoming Fixtures

Devika, the Thailand Open Super 300 champion, rallied after dropping the opening game but could not sustain the momentum, losing 19-21, 21-19, 13-21 to World No. 20 Thailand's Busanan Ongbamrungphan in the women's singles opening round.

Prannoy, a 2023 World Championships bronze medallist, also lost in the men's opening round after suffering a 10-21, 14-21 defeat to Malaysia's Leong Jun Hao.

Newly-crowned Japan Open winner PV Sindhu will begin her campaign, taking on compatriot Unnati Hooda on Wednesday. Lakshya Sen and Ayush Shetty too will in action.