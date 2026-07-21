Home  » Sports » Disappointing Start For India At China Masters Badminton

Disappointing Start For India At China Masters Badminton

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Rediff Sports Desk July 21, 2026 15:10 IST 2 Minutes Read
google preferred source
x

Indian badminton stars Devika Sihag and HS Prannoy faced early exits at the prestigious USD 2,000,000 China Masters, setting a challenging tone for India's campaign.

Photograph: ANI Photo

Photograph: ANI Photo

Key Points

  • Devika Sihag and HS Prannoy were eliminated in the opening round of the China Masters.
  • Devika Sihag lost a hard-fought three-game match to Busanan Ongbamrungphan.
  • HS Prannoy, a World Championships bronze medallist, suffered a straight-game defeat.
  • PV Sindhu, Lakshya Sen, and Ayush Shetty are scheduled to compete on Wednesday.
  • The USD 2,000,000 China Masters tournament saw a disappointing start for India.

Devika Sihag put up a spirited fight before going down in three games, while HS Prannoy bowed out after a straight-game defeat as India endured a disappointing opening day at the USD 2,000,000 China Masters here on Tuesday.

Key Matches And Upcoming Fixtures

Devika, the Thailand Open Super 300 champion, rallied after dropping the opening game but could not sustain the momentum, losing 19-21, 21-19, 13-21 to World No. 20 Thailand's Busanan Ongbamrungphan in the women's singles opening round.

 

Prannoy, a 2023 World Championships bronze medallist, also lost in the men's opening round after suffering a 10-21, 14-21 defeat to Malaysia's Leong Jun Hao.

Newly-crowned Japan Open winner PV Sindhu will begin her campaign, taking on compatriot Unnati Hooda on Wednesday. Lakshya Sen and Ayush Shetty too will in action.

Disclaimer: News content is sourced from the stated source. Headlines, summaries, section headers, and images are automatically generated or selected using AI/algorithms and may not always be fully accurate. Readers are advised to refer to the full article for complete context.
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Rediff Sports Desk© Copyright 2026 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.

More News Coverage

china mastersbadminton indiahs prannoydevika sihagpv sindhu

More From Rediff

'This Wound Will...' Messi Breaks Silence After Final Loss

'This Wound Will...' Messi Breaks Silence After Final Loss
India Starts FIH Youth Hockey5s Asian Championship With Wins

India Starts FIH Youth Hockey5s Asian Championship With Wins
Legendary English Footballer Kevin Keegan No More

Legendary English Footballer Kevin Keegan No More

Related Stories

China Open: Sindhu enters quarters; Saina, Prannoy crash out

China Open: Sindhu enters quarters; Saina, Prannoy crash out

Web Stories

8 Of The Oldest Countries In The World

8 Of The Oldest Countries In The World
Introducing 10 of India's 43 World Heritage Sites

Introducing 10 of India's 43 World Heritage Sites
Chom Chom: 25-Min Recipe

Chom Chom: 25-Min Recipe

FIFA World Cup 2026

FIFA World Cup 2026