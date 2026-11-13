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New National Sports Board Chairman Appointed: What It Means For Federations

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Rediff Sports Desk November 13, 2026 16:43 IST 3 Minutes Read
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Retired IAS officer Devesh Chaturvedi has been appointed as the chairman of the newly formed National Sports Board, a powerful body set to reshape sports governance in India with its authority over National Sports Federations.

Key Points

  • Retired IAS officer Devesh Chaturvedi has been appointed chairman of the National Sports Board (NSB).
  • The NSB possesses overriding powers to grant or suspend recognition of all National Sports Federations (NSFs) and can collaborate with international bodies.
  • Former Target Olympic Podium CEO P K Garg has been named as the other member of the Board, with appointments for three years.
  • The NSB is empowered to de-recognise national bodies for election irregularities, failure to publish audited accounts, or misuse of public funds.
  • Only NSB-recognised sports organisations will be eligible for central government grants or financial assistance.

Retired IAS officer Devesh Chaturvedi has been appointed chairman of the eagerly-awaited National Sports Board, which will have overriding powers to grant or suspend recognition of all National Sports Federations (NSFs) and even "collaborate" with the international bodies.

Meet The New NSB Chairman

The 60-year-old Chaturvedi is from the 1989 batch of the Uttar Pradesh cadre and served as Secretary, Department of Agriculture and Farmer Welfare, from August 2024 to February this year.

 

He holds a B.Tech. in Mechanical Engineering from IIT Kanpur, an M.Tech. in Industrial Engineering from IIT Delhi, besides a PG Diploma in Public Policy from IIM Bangalore.

Former Target Olympic Podium CEO P K Garg has been named as the other member of the Board, as per a government order in PTI's possession.

The appointments were approved by the union cabinet's appointments committee and the duo would remain in office for three years.

NSB's Sweeping Powers Explained

The NSB has been empowered by the National Sports Governance Act to de-recognise a national body that fails to hold elections for its Executive Committee or commits "gross irregularities in the election procedures."

In addition, failure to publish annual audited accounts or "misused, misapplied or misappropriated public funds" would also invite suspension from the NSB but it would be required to consult the concerned global body before proceeding.

Only a sports organisation recognised by NSB will be eligible to receive grants or any other financial assistance from the central government.

Disclaimer: News content is sourced from the stated source. Headlines, summaries, section headers, and images are automatically generated or selected using AI/algorithms and may not always be fully accurate. Readers are advised to refer to the full article for complete context.
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Rediff Sports Desk© Copyright 2026 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.

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