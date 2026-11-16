Devesh Chaturvedi Leads Powerful New National Sports Board

Retired IAS officer Devesh Chaturvedi has been appointed as the chairperson of the powerful new National Sports Board (NSB), set to oversee sports governance and recognition of national sports federations in India.

Key Points Retired IAS officer Devesh Chaturvedi assumed office on Monday as the chairperson of the National Sports Board (NSB).

The NSB possesses overriding powers to grant or suspend recognition of national sports federations (NSFs) and collaborate with international bodies on governance.

Former Target Olympic Podium Scheme (TOPS) CEO Commodore (retd) Pushpendra Kumar Garg also took office as a member of the Board.

The NSB was established under the National Sports Governance Act, 2025, and operationalised through the National Sports Governance (National Sports Board) Rules, 2026.

Retired IAS officer Devesh Chaturvedi on Monday assumed office as the chairperson of the much-awaited National Sports Board (NSB), which will have overriding powers to grant or suspend recognition of the national sports federations (NSFs) and even "collaborate" with international bodies on issues of sports governance.

Leadership And Powers Of The NSB

Former Target Olympic Podium Scheme (TOPS) CEO Commodore (retd) Pushpendra Kumar Garg also assumed office as a member of the Board.

The appointments were approved by the Appointments Committee of the Cabinet (ACC).

The 60-year-old Chaturvedi is from the 1989 batch of the Uttar Pradesh cadre and served as Secretary, Department of Agriculture and Farmer Welfare, from August 2024 to February this year.

He holds a B.Tech. in Mechanical Engineering from IIT Kanpur, an M.Tech. in Industrial Engineering from IIT Delhi, besides a PG Diploma in Public Policy from IIM Bangalore.

Established under the National Sports Governance Act, 2025, and operationalised through the National Sports Governance (National Sports Board) Rules, 2026, the NSB is India's apex authority for granting recognition to national sports bodies and ensuring their adherence to governance, financial and ethical standards.