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Devender Kumar Leads Indian Sweep At Asian Para Games

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Rediff Sports Desk October 20, 2026 17:36 IST 2 Minutes Read
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Indian para-athletes showcased exceptional talent at the Asian Para Games on Tuesday, achieving a remarkable clean sweep in the men's discus throw F44/64 event, with Devender Kumar leading the charge with a gold medal.

Key Points

  • Indian athletes secured all three medals in the men's discus throw F44/64 event at the Asian Para Games on Tuesday.
  • Devender Kumar won the gold medal with a throw of 49.71m.
  • Rakesh and Pardeep Kumar claimed the silver and bronze medals, completing India's clean sweep.
  • The F44/64 classification is for athletes with lower limb impairments, with F44 competing without a prosthesis and F64 with one.

Indians swept all the three medals on offer in the men's discus throw F44/64 event with Devender Kumar winning gold in a four-athlete field at the Asian Para Games here on Tuesday.

Devender won the gold with a throw of 49.71m while Rakesh and Pardeep Kumar took the silver and bronze respectively.

 

F44 and F64 represent classifications for athletes with lower limb impairments.

F44 athletes with a lower limb impairment like limb deficiency, leg length difference, or impaired muscle power compete without a prosthesis.

F64 athletes compete with a prosthesis.

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Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Rediff Sports Desk© Copyright 2026 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.

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