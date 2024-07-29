News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
News APP

NewsApp (Free)

Read news as it happens
Download NewsApp

Available on  gplay

Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » Sports » Devastating blow for British swimmer as COVID strikes

Devastating blow for British swimmer as COVID strikes

July 29, 2024 21:02 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

Adam Paety

IMAGE: Adam Peaty has tested positive for COVID. Photograph: Clodagh Kilcoyne /Reuters

British swimmer Adam Peaty has tested positive for COVID, Team GB said on Monday, a day after he narrowly missed out on the 100 metres breaststroke goldat the Olympic Games in Paris.

Peaty shared the silver with American Nic Fink after both finished 0.02 seconds behind Italy's Nicolo Martinenghi.

The Briton had said he woke up unwell on the day of the race, although he declined to use that as an excuse. Peaty also struggled to speak after the race with a hoarse throat.

"In the hours after the final, his symptoms became worse and he was tested for COVID early on Monday morning. He tested positive at that point," Team GB said in a statement.

"He is hopeful to be back in competition for the relay events later in the swimming programme.

 

"As in any case of illness, the situation is being managed appropriately, with all usual precautions being taken to keep the wider delegation healthy."

The relay events will take place later this week.

Peaty said he had woken up to a 'curveball' on Sunday and had been trying to nurse himself back to full health.

"It's not an excuse at all, because I don't ever want that to be an excuse. But it's a curveball that I've had to respond to," Peaty said.

"And again, you can train eight years for something and not feel 100 percent on the day. And 100 percent costs you 0.02 (seconds), and that's just the way it is."

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: REUTERS
© Copyright 2024 Reuters Limited. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of Reuters content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent of Reuters. Reuters shall not be liable for any errors or delays in the content, or for any actions taken in reliance thereon.
COMMENT
Print this article
Olympics Archery: India men's team lose to Turkey
Olympics Archery: India men's team lose to Turkey
Olympics Hockey: Harmanpreet's late strike saves India
Olympics Hockey: Harmanpreet's late strike saves India
Bhaker-Sarabjot in mixed final; Heartbreak for Babuta
Bhaker-Sarabjot in mixed final; Heartbreak for Babuta
Govt sets up panel to probe coaching centre deaths
Govt sets up panel to probe coaching centre deaths
'Deleted' match behind, Sen eyes Christie challenge
'Deleted' match behind, Sen eyes Christie challenge
Olympics: Check out India's schedule on July 30, 2024
Olympics: Check out India's schedule on July 30, 2024
Unable to digest firing on Sterlite protestors: HC
Unable to digest firing on Sterlite protestors: HC

Paris Olympics 2024

Paris Olympics 2024

More like this

Kerala man cycles 22,000 km to cheer for Neeraj

Kerala man cycles 22,000 km to cheer for Neeraj

Unfazed Sen defeats Carraggi; Ashwini-Crasto lose

Unfazed Sen defeats Carraggi; Ashwini-Crasto lose

India Cricket Score  |  Indian Cricket News  |  Indian News  |  Bollywood Movies  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2024 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances