Ruparelia, Negi Lead Indian Charge At Junior Badminton Grand Prix

Young Indian badminton stars Dev Ruparelia and Ishita Negi have clinched the singles titles at the prestigious India Junior International Badminton Grand Prix, highlighting the nation's emerging talent in the sport.

Photograph: Kind Courtesy BAI/X

Key Points Dev Ruparelia won the boys' singles title at the India Junior International Badminton Grand Prix.

Ishita Negi secured the girls' singles championship in a competitive final.

Pavan and Punith Suresh claimed the boys' doubles crown for India.

Thai and Indonesian pairs won the girls' doubles and mixed doubles titles, respectively.

Dev Ruparelia and Ishita Negi won the boys' and girls' titles, respectively, at the India Junior International Badminton Grand Prix, while Pavan and Punith Suresh claimed the boys' doubles crown here on Sunday.

Singles And Doubles Victories

The top seeded Ruparelia from Mumbai needed only 46 minutes to brush aside the challenge from Uttarakhand's Nishchal Chand 21-16, 21-16. While Ruparelia won the first game with ease, the second game was a close contest with Ruparelia leading 18-16 at one stage. Chand committed a fault at service on which Ruparelia capitalised to win the second game.

Delhi's Ishita beat Maharashtra's Gatha Suryawanshi 21-19, 21-18 in the girls' final which lasted 36 minutes.

Pavan and Punith recorded a 25-23, 21-19 victory over the Indonesian pair of Arybka Okta Disabian and Muhammad Zilazik Artando Zakaria.

In the girls' doubles, Thailand's pair of Chantharat Marndakul and Pearploy Suttiwarayanon upset the fourth seeded Diya Bheemaiah and Keerthy Manchala 21-15, 21-11.

The Indonesian pair of Zakaria and Afizzah Rahmadhani won the mixed doubles title, defeating Punith and Aditi Deepak Raj 24-26, 21-17, 21-16.