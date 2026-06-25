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Dev Meena's Coach-Inspired Record-Breaking Spree Continues

By Philem Dipak Singh June 25, 2026 19:14 IST 3 Minutes Read
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Indian pole vaulter Dev Meena has shattered the national record for the fifth time, clearing an impressive 5.46m and securing his qualification for the Asian Games and a spot in the Commonwealth Games squad.

Photograph: AFI/X

Photograph: AFI/X

Key Points

  • Dev Meena sets a new national pole vault record, clearing 5.46m at the National Inter-State Senior Athletics Championships.
  • This marks his fifth national record break in the last two years, surpassing his previous best of 5.45m.
  • Meena credits his coach, Ghanshyam Yadav, for motivating him to consistently aim for national records.
  • The 21-year-old has successfully breached the Asian Games qualifying mark of 5.45m.
  • He has also been selected for the 32-member Indian squad for the upcoming Commonwealth Games in Glasgow.

Madhya Pradesh pole vaulter Dev Meena has broken the national record for the fifth time in the last two years and he credited the stupendous feat to his coach who would ask him to raise the bar in every competition.

Meena cleared 5.46m to break the previous national record of 5.45m, which he shared with state and training mate Kuldeep Kumar during the Federation Cup in Ranchi last month, at the National Inter-State Senior Athletics Championships here on Wednesday.

 

Coach's Influence on Record-Breaking Success

The 21-year-old Meena said his mindset is to go for the national record all the time and mentioned Swedish pole vault superstar Arman Duplantis' streak of breaking his own world record one after the other as "crazy".

"I want to give credit of national records to my coach (Ghanshyam Yadav). Every time I go for a competition, he would tell me to focus on the national record," Meena said. "He (coach) would say 'If you want to improve your level, you need a national record'. So, I am gradually improving my level with the national records, like Mondo Duplantis does which is crazy."

Asian Games Qualification and Future Aspirations

Meena breached the Asian Games qualifying mark of 5.45m set by the Athletics Federation of India (AFI). He said he does want to waste time and would start preparing for the Asian Games.

"The plan was to qualify for Asian Games. I didn't care about the first or second place. I just wanted to qualify first. "I want to do well in Asian Games. I don't want to waste my time. I have a lot of competitions, so I have to prepare myself. I have to stay away from injuries," said Meena, who has also been named in the 32-member Indian squad for the upcoming Commonwealth Games in Glasgow.

He said he would have even cleared 5.50m had the weather been better here. "The weather was a bit warm. My body was getting exhausted. That's why I was using a dehydrator. Otherwise, I would have even done 5.50m."

Disclaimer: News content is sourced from the stated source. Headlines, summaries, section headers, and images are automatically generated or selected using AI/algorithms and may not always be fully accurate. Readers are advised to refer to the full article for complete context.
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Rediff Sports Desk© Copyright 2026 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.

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