HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
Follow Rediff on:      
Home  » Sports » Departing Ranieri urges Roma fans for one last push

Departing Ranieri urges Roma fans for one last push

2 Minutes Read Listen to Article
Share:

May 19, 2025 17:13 IST

x

'I was there among you 60 years ago in those stands. I asked you for help, now we need that final step.'

AS Roma coach Claudio Ranieri came out of retirement in November and steered his boyhood club away from the relegation zone to the brink of an unlikely spot in next season's Champions League.

IMAGE: AS Roma coach Claudio Ranieri came out of retirement in November and steered his boyhood club away from the relegation zone to the brink of an unlikely spot in next season's Champions League. Photograph: Massimo Pinca/Reuters

AS Roma manager Claudio Ranieri has urged fans to help with one final push as his side look to leapfrog Juventus into Serie A's final Champions League qualifying berth on the last day of the season.

 

Ranieri, 73, received a dazzling tribute in his final home match at the Stadio Olimpico -- Sunday's 3-1 win over AC Milan -- which included a tifo describing him as, "A great leader ... a true Romanista."

Ranieri came out of retirement in November and steered his boyhood club away from the relegation zone to the brink of an unlikely spot in next season's Champions League.

"It is wonderful, because feeling appreciated by your own people is always something marvellous," a tearful Ranieri said.

"I put my faith in them, because when I arrived, their mood really was rock bottom and they had barely any self-esteem left. We slowly managed to climb that mountain. We put together a 19-match unbeaten run and it was really an important period."

Roma travel to face mid-table Torino next weekend while Juventus, a point ahead in fourth, are at relegation battlers Venezia.

"We needed your love," Ranieri told the fans.

"I was there among you 60 years ago in those stands. I asked you for help, now we need that final step."

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: REUTERS
© Copyright 2025 Reuters Limited. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of Reuters content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent of Reuters. Reuters shall not be liable for any errors or delays in the content, or for any actions taken in reliance thereon.
Share:

RELATED STORIES

BCCI Plays Down Report of India Boycotting Asia Cup
BCCI Plays Down Report of India Boycotting Asia Cup
Chopra's redefining possibility in Ind sport: Narang
Chopra's redefining possibility in Ind sport: Narang
Brar dedicates POTM Award to wife
Brar dedicates POTM Award to wife
Look Out For Wadhera In The Play-Offs!
Look Out For Wadhera In The Play-Offs!
3-Star Brar Takes Punjab To Play-Offs
3-Star Brar Takes Punjab To Play-Offs

WEB STORIES

webstory image 1

Hold Your Nose! Are These 10 Smells The Worst Ever?

webstory image 2

Samsung Galaxy S25 Edge Launched With 200 MP Camera

webstory image 3

Spinach And Corn Chila: 15-Min Recipe

VIDEOS

Indian Army shares new Operation Sindoor video1:42

Indian Army shares new Operation Sindoor video

Shillong wrapped in a sheet of purple flowers, attracts tourists1:57

Shillong wrapped in a sheet of purple flowers, attracts...

Indian air defence shield foiled Pakistan's attack on Golden Temple, Here's how3:16

Indian air defence shield foiled Pakistan's attack on...

Indian Premier League 2025

Indian Premier League 2025

rediff on the net © 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD