Sindhu, Sen Out Early; Srikanth, Sharma Advance At Denmark Open

Indian badminton stars P V Sindhu and Lakshya Sen faced early elimination at the Denmark Open on Tuesday, while Kidambi Srikanth and Tanvi Sharma advanced to the second round with impressive victories.

Photograph: ANI Photo

Key Points P V Sindhu and Lakshya Sen made early exits from the Denmark Open badminton tournament on Tuesday.

Sindhu lost to Germany's Yvonne Li in a tough three-game match, having won the Japan Open Super 750 title in July.

Lakshya Sen was defeated by third seed Chou Tien Chen of Chinese Taipei in his first round match.

Kidambi Srikanth secured a hard-fought win against Arnaud Merkle and will face Alex Lanier next in the pre-quarterfinals.

Tanvi Sharma also advanced after a challenging match against Natsuki Nidaira and is set to play Yvonne Li of Germany next.

P V Sindhu and Lakshya Sen made early exits while Kidambi Srikanth and Tanvi Sharma advanced to the second round of the Denmark Open badminton tournament with hard-fought wins in their respective singles events here on Tuesday.

Indian Shuttlers' Mixed Fortunes

Sindhu lost to lower-ranked Yvonne Li of Germany 21-13 23-25 19-21 in her women's singles first round match, which lasted one hour and five minutes at the SJF Bank Arena.

Two-time Olympic medallist Sindhu, a former world champion, had arrived in Denmark with mixed results, having won the Japan Open Super 750 title in July before reaching the quarterfinals of last week's Arctic Open, where she went down fighting against Thailand's Ratchanok Intanon in three games.

Sen lost to third seed Chou Tien Chen of Chinese Taipei 18-21 21-13 15-21 in the men's singles first round match which lasted one hour and three minutes.

In another men's singles first round match, Srikanth needed 46 minutes to prevail over Arnaud Merkle of France 22-20 21-19. He will face seventh seed Alex Lanier of France in the pre-quarterfinals of the USD 950,000 Super 750 tournament. Srikanth had won the title here in 2017.

Tanvi also had to toil hard in her 21-17 16-21 21-19 win over Natsuki Nidaira of Japan in the women's singles first round match that lasted one hour and 12 minutes. The Indian will play against Yvonne Li of Germany next.