Sreenidi Deccan Fight Back To Draw With Dempo In I-League

Sreenidi Deccan FC fought back to draw 1-1 with Dempo Sports Club in a thrilling I-League encounter, showcasing their resilience and securing a valuable point in the Indian football league.

Key Points Marcus Joseph scored early for Dempo Sports Club in the 6th minute.

Hadi Idrissou equalised for Sreenidi Deccan in the 71st minute.

Sreenidi Deccan moved to second position in the I-League standings.

Dempo Sports Club finished fifth in the I-League season.

Sreenidi Deccan dominated possession with 63 per cent of the ball.

Sreenidi Deccan FC came from behind to hold Dempo Sports Club to a hard-fought 1-1 draw in an entertaining Indian Football League match at the PJN Stadium here on Friday.

Marcus Joseph gave Dempo Sports Club the lead early in the sixth minute, which was eventually cancelled out by a second-half strike from Hadi Idrissou in the 71st minute as the points were shared.

With this result, Sreenidi Deccan FC, with 26 points from 14 matches, have moved into second position after the penultimate game of the season. Meanwhile, Dempo Sports Club finished fifth in the table, securing 15 points from the season.

Dempo custodian Ashish Sibi was adjudged the Player of the Match.

Dempo's Early Lead

The match began with the hosts striking early to catch the visitors completely off guard. In just the sixth minute, Arnold Antonio Oliveira delivered a precise corner kick, and Marcus Joseph rose highest to plant a perfect header into the back of the net.

The clinical finish gave Dempo a crucial 1-0 advantage. The striker found his target once more, netting his ninth goal of the season and inching closer to the Golden Boot award.

Apart from the strike from the corner, there was not much goalmouth action in the opening stages. The visitors gradually got hold of the midfield after numerous aerial duels but initially lacked precision in the final third.

Sreenidi Deccan's Dominance

Following the early setback, Sreenidi Deccan dominated proceedings, monopolising possession and dictating the tempo. The visitors controlled an overwhelming 63 per cent of the ball and relentlessly pushed forward, creating numerous chances to test the Golden Eagles' goalkeeper Ashish Sibi.

The Dempo custodian produced a superb save in the 37th minute to keep the scoreline unchanged heading into the interval.

Despite registering a staggering 21 total shots and creating 16 chances throughout the match, the visitors initially struggled to break down a resolute home defence.

Second Half Comeback

The Golden Eagles, who managed only eight shots and a single corner in comparison, relied heavily on their defensive shape and looked only for swift counter-attacks to relieve the mounting pressure.

On the other hand, Sreenidi Deccan were dangerous and menacing, especially in the second half, applying constant pressure and launching relentless attacks.

The sustained offensive barrage from the Deccan Warriors finally yielded results as the match entered its final 20 minutes.

In the 71st minute, C Lalchungnunga delivered a dangerous cross into the box. Deepak D P headed the ball perfectly into the path of Hadi Idrissou, who was left completely unmarked.