Dempo SC clinched a vital 2-1 victory over Shillong Lajong FC in the Indian Football League on Thursday, with key goals from Cledson Carvalho DaSilva and Player of the Match Laximanrao Rane, propelling them to second place in the IFL standings.

IMAGE: Dempo SC beat Shillong Lajong 2-1 to move to second place in the Indian Football League standings.

Key Points Dempo SC secured a 2-1 victory against Shillong Lajong FC in their Indian Football League match on Thursday.

Cledson Carvalho DaSilva opened the scoring for Dempo, with Damaitphang Lyngdoh equalising for Shillong Lajong.

Laximanrao Rane scored the decisive goal in first-half stoppage time and was named Player of the Match.

The win propelled Dempo SC to second place in the IFL standings, level on points with Gokulam Kerala FC.

Shillong Lajong FC suffered their first defeat of the campaign, slipping to third position.

Dempo SC secured a hard-fought 2-1 victory over Shillong Lajong FC in their Indian Football League match in Margao on Thursday.

Dempo's Key Goals Secure Victory

Dempo SC striker Cledson Carvalho DaSilva and winger Laximanrao Rane scored either side of a Shillong's Damaitphang Lyngdoh equaliser to hand Dempo all three points.

Cledson opened the scoring in the 16th minute after capitalising on a defensive error, before Damaitphang restored parity for the visitors in the 40th minute with a fine left-footed finish.

However, Laximanrao struck in first-half stoppage time to restore Dempo's advantage, which the hosts successfully defended throughout the second half.

Laximanrao, who scored the decisive goal and played a key role in Dempo's attacking efforts, was named Player of the Match.

The result took Dempo SC to second place in the standings, level on points with table-toppers Gokulam Kerala FC, while Shillong Lajong slipped to third after suffering their first defeat of the campaign.