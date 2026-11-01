IFL: Dempo break Bengaluru United hearts with stoppage-time goal

Dempo Sports Club kicked off their Indian Football League campaign with a thrilling 1-0 victory over FC Bengaluru United on Sunday, thanks to a dramatic last-gasp header from Uzziel Yaw Asomaning Budu.

IMAGE: Uzziel Budu celebrates after scoring the stoppage-time winner for Dempo SC against FC Bengaluru United. Photograph: Kind Courtesy IFL/X

Key Points Dempo Sports Club secured a dramatic 1-0 victory against FC Bengaluru United in their Indian Football League campaign opener on Sunday.

Ghanaian defender Uzziel Yaw Asomaning Budu scored the winning goal in the eighth minute of second-half stoppage time from a corner kick.

The match was largely a goalless stalemate, with FC Bengaluru United defending resolutely against Dempo's possession dominance.

Dempo controlled 70 per cent possession in the first half but lacked penetration against Bengaluru's compact defence.

FC Bengaluru United showed greater attacking intent in the second half but ultimately succumbed to a late lapse.

Dempo Sports Club began their Indian Football League campaign with a dramatic 1-0 victory over FC Bengaluru United in Margoa on Sunday.

Ghanaian defender Uzziel Yaw Asomaning Budu struck in the eighth minute of the second-half stoppage time to break the deadlock and hand the hosts all three points.

Billed as a clash between a youthful FC Bengaluru United outfit and the seasoned campaigners of Dempo, the contest looked destined to end in a goalless stalemate as the visitors defended resolutely for large periods of the match.

However, Bengaluru switched off in the final 10 minutes and were punished in the dying moments when stopper-back Budu rose highest from a corner kick in the final minute of added time to glance home the winner in front of the home fans.

First Half Stalemate

The game began on a scrappy note as both teams took time to settle on a slow pitch. Dempo slowly found their stride as the contest moved into the second quarter, stringing passes together and establishing a firm hold on ball possession.

Operating down the left flank, Saiesh Bagkar produced a couple of probing runs for the Goan side as he looked to link up with forwards Cledson Carvalho Dasilva and captain Richmond Kwasi Owusu.

However, his efforts did not produce any real openings to trouble a well-organised Bengaluru defence marshalled by Daniel, Abdul Hannan, and goalkeeper Manjunath Hirekurbar.

Despite Dempo's territorial dominance, FC Bengaluru United carved out their first chance of the evening from a corner kick in the 27th minute, though the resulting header was not on target.

The visitors slowly found their rhythm as the match moved into the third quarter past the half-hour mark, with captain Ribhav Sardesai and Lalramdinsanga Ralte working tirelessly in midfield to keep their shape.

Dempo continued to dominate the ball for the remainder of the opening period, commanding 70 per cent possession and producing close to 250 passes.

While the hosts controlled possession well, they lacked intensity and penetration in the final third against a tight Bengaluru rearguard that kept compact numbers at the back, sending the two sides into the half-time break deadlocked at 0-0.

Second Half Drama

The match resumed at a much faster pace in the second half, with FC Bengaluru United showing greater attacking intent on the transition.

Budu's Decisive Strike

In the end, Uzziel Budu's last-gasp header proved decisive as Dempo Sports Club capitalised on FC Bengaluru United's late lapse to seal a hard-fought 1-0 victory.