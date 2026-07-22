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How Dempo Goa Challengers Achieved An Unprecedented Unbeaten League Season

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Rediff Sports Desk
July 22, 2026 22:37 IST 2 Minutes Read
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Discover how Dempo Goa Challengers made history in the UTT 2026 season by completing an unprecedented unbeaten league phase, securing their top spot for the semifinals.

Key Points

Dempo Goa Challengers finished the league phase of UTT 2026 season unbeaten after defeating UP Prometheans 10-5, here on Wednesday. The victory capped a remarkable league campaign for the two-time champions, who defeated all six of their opponents to finish atop the standings heading into the semifinals.

Goa's Dominant Performance

Alvaro Robles and Bernadette Szocs starred once again as Goa built an early advantage before Abhinandh PB and Szocs combined to clinch the mixed doubles and seal the tie. While UP fought back through Manav Thakkar and Yangzi Liu in the closing matches, Goa's commanding start ensured they created history as the competition's first unbeaten league-stage side.

 

Goa made the perfect start as Robles swept aside Sudhanshu Grover in straight games before Szocs overcame a spirited fightback from Sayali Wani to double the advantage. The reigning champions then took complete control in the mixed doubles, with Szocs and Abhinandh edging Ricardo Walther and Swastika Ghosh in three tight games to secure the tie and maintain Goa's unbeaten record.

UP finished the evening with two morale-boosting victories. Manav Thakkar handed Abhinandh a second successive singles defeat after the youngster had gone unbeaten for much of the campaign, while former two-time MVP Liu recovered from dropping the opening game to beat teenage star Syndrela Das. Despite the late resistance, Goa comfortably completed a historic unbeaten league phase. Dabang Delhi TTC will take on PBG Pune Jaguars in the final league phase tie, with the fourth semi-final spot at stake.

Disclaimer: News content is sourced from the stated source. Headlines, summaries, section headers, and images are automatically generated or selected using AI/algorithms and may not always be fully accurate. Readers are advised to refer to the full article for complete context.
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Rediff Sports Desk© Copyright 2026 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.

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