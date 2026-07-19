How Goa Challengers Maintained Perfect UTT Record

Dempo Goa Challengers maintained their perfect record in Ultimate Table Tennis Season 7, securing a thrilling 8-7 victory over PBG Pune Jaguars thanks to stellar performances from Bernadette Szocs and Syndrela Das.

IMAGE: Dempo Goa Challengers' Syndrela Das of in action during day 11 of the Butterfly UTT season 7 against PBG Pune Jaguars at Dr Shyama Prasad Mukherjee Indoor stadium in Panaji on Sunday. Photograph: UTT

Key Points Dempo Goa Challengers defeated PBG Pune Jaguars 8-7 in a dramatic Ultimate Table Tennis Season 7 encounter.

Romanian ace Bernadette Szocs secured a crucial three-game victory, shifting momentum in favour of Goa.

Indian teenage sensation Syndrela Das clinched the decisive match against Diya Chitale, preserving Goa's unbeaten record.

The victory extends Dempo Goa Challengers' perfect run in the UTT Season 7 league phase.

U Mumba TT also won the Dream UTT Juniors championship, defeating Dabang Delhi TTC 5-2.

Romanian ace Bernadette Szocs and Indian teenage sensation Syndrela Das starred as Dempo Goa Challengers beat PBG Pune Jaguars 8-7 in a dramatic match to extend their unbeaten run in the Ultimate Table Tennis (UTT) Season 7 here on Sunday.

While Szocs delivered a flawless three-game victory to swing the momentum Goa's way, Syndrela held her nerve in the deciding match to seal the tie and keep the league leaders' perfect record this season.

Goa Challengers Maintain Unbeaten Streak

The Goan side had to dig deep after Pune twice fought through Omar Assar and Snehit Suravajjula, who handed Abhinandh PB and Alvaro Robles rare defeats. But, with the tie hanging in the balance, Syndrela produced a composed display in the decider against Diya Chitale to ensure Goa remained unbeaten heading into the closing stages of the league phase.

Goa's afternoon began with a setback as Omar Assar rallied from a game down to hand Abhinandh PB his first singles defeat of the season. Szocs immediately turned the tie, producing a dominant straight-games victory over Prithika Pavade before Pune cut the deficit through Anirban Ghosh and Diya Chitale in the mixed doubles.

Snehit Suravajjula then overturned an early setback to edge Robles in three games, leaving Goa needing a result in the final match.

Syndrela Das Secures Crucial Victory

Syndrela delivered under pressure. The teenager claimed the opening game before Diya forced a decider, but Syndrela responded with a composed 11-8 victory to clinch both the match and the tie, preserving Goa's unbeaten record.

Earlier, U Mumba TT were crowned Dream UTT Juniors champions after defeating Dabang Delhi TTC 5-2 in the final. Somdev Sengupta laid the foundation with victory in the boys' singles before partnering Ahona Ray to win the mixed doubles. Ahona then sealed U Mumba's maiden Dream UTT Juniors title with victory in the girls' singles.