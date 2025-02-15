HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
Fritz loses in quarters; Fonseca wins marathon battle

February 15, 2025 13:38 IST

Taylor Fritz

IMAGE: Taylor Fritz was shocked by Alejandro Davidovich Fokina in the quarter-finals of the Delray Beach Open on Friday. Photograph: Mike Frey-Imagn Images/Reuters

Top seed Taylor Fritz of the United States, the two-time defending champion at the Delray Beach Open, won't have a chance at a three-peat after falling to Spanish eighth seed Alejandro Davidovich Fokina 7-6 (4), 7-6 (5) on Friday in the quarter-finals.

Fritz posted 13 aces to just two for Davidovich Fokina, but he couldn't save any of his opponent's three break points. Meanwhile, the Spaniard saved five of eight break points.

Fritz battled back from down 2-5 in the second set, but he lost service points three times in the tiebreaker -- including while up 5-4 -- before Davidovich Fokina put the match away.

Italian fourth seed Matteo Arnaldi got past sixth-seed US player Brandon Nakashima 7-6 (2), 6-4 to earn a matchup with Davidovich Fokina in the semifinals.

In other quarter-final action, No. 7 seed Miomir Kecmanovic of Serbia rallied to beat American fifth seed Marcos Giron 2-6, 6-4, 6-2.

Both players recorded 12 aces, but Kecmanovic won 36 of 44 first-service points (81.8 percent). His next opponent will be No. 3 seed Alex Michelsen, who fended off British foe Cameron Norrie 7-6 (3), 7-5.

Joao Fonseca

IMAGE: Joao Fonseca battled his way past Argentina's Mariano Navone in a quarter-final which lasted two hours and 54 minutes. Photograph: Benoit Tessier/Reuters

Brazilian 18-year-old Joao Fonseca saved two match points and pushed past Argentina's Mariano Navone 3-6, 6-4, 7-5 in the quarter-finals at Buenos Aires.

The match lasted two hours and 54 minutes and saw home favorite Navone serve for the match in the 10th game of the third set. Fonseca saved match point at 15-40 and 30-40 and won the game to extend the match. He finished with 10 aces and saved 9 of 14 break points.

It marks Fonseca's first semi-final berth at the tour level. His next match will be against Serbian qualifier Laslo Djere, who beat Brazil's Thiago Seyboth Wild 7-6 (3), 6-3.

The home fans got to savor an upset when No. 5 seed Francisco Cerundolo of Argentina rallied past No. 1 seed Alexander Zverev of Germany 3-6, 6-3, 6-2. After never producing a break point in the first set, Cerundolo took advantage of four of his five break opportunities in the last two sets.

Spaniard Pedro Martinez advanced when No. 3 seed Lorenzo Musetti of Italy withdrew due to a leg injury.

Daniil Medvedev

IMAGE: Daniil Medvedev outclassed Germany's Jan-Lennard Struff in straight sets. Photograph: Jaimi Joy/Reuters

Top two seeds Daniil Medvedev of Russia and Ugo Humbert of France advanced to the semi-finals with straight-sets victories in Marseille, France.

 

Medvedev beat Germany's Jan-Lennard Struff 6-3, 6-2, and Humbert took down No. 7 seed Lorenzo Sonego of Italy 6-4, 6-4.

Medvedev will face Serbian Hamad Medjedovic, who outlasted German Daniel Altmaier 7-5, 6-7 (7), 6-4 in the quarters. Humbert will battle Belgium's Zizou Bergs, who won his first set 7-5 before Chinese opponent Zhizhen Zhang retired.

Source: REUTERS
© Copyright 2025 Reuters Limited. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of Reuters content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent of Reuters. Reuters shall not be liable for any errors or delays in the content, or for any actions taken in reliance thereon.
