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Delhi, Uttarakhand, and Bihar Secure Wins at Hockey India Sub Junior Men National Championship

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Rediff Sports Desk
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April 04, 2026 18:24 IST

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Delhi, Uttarakhand, and Bihar emerged victorious in their respective matches at the Hockey India Sub Junior Men National Championship, showcasing strong performances in the national tournament.

Photograph: Hockey India/X

Photograph: Hockey India/X

Key Points

  • Delhi dominates Gujarat with a 30-0 victory in the Hockey India Sub Junior Men National Championship.
  • Uttarakhand secures a 4-0 win against Telangana Hockey in Division B.
  • Chhattisgarh defeats Karnataka 4-1 in a Division B match.
  • Jammu & Kashmir narrowly edges past Rajasthan with a 2-1 victory in Division C.
  • Bihar registers a 3-1 win over Himachal in the final Pool B match of Division B.

Delhi, Uttarakhand, Chhattisgarh, Jammu & Kashmir, Mizoram and Bihar registered wins on the fourth day of the 16th Hockey India Sub Junior Men National Championship here on Saturday. Assam and Le Puducherry played out a draw in their respective matches.

Division B Results

In the first match of the day, Delhi registered a commanding 30-0 win over Gujarat in Pool A of Division B, while in the second match in the same division, Uttarakhand edged past Telangana Hockey 4-0.

 

In the third match of Division B, Chhattisgarh defeated Karnataka 4-1.

Division C and Pool Results

In a Division C, Pool B match, Jammu & Kashmir edged past Rajasthan with a narrow 2-1 victory. Later in the day, Mizoram registered a convincing win 4-0 over Andhra Pradesh in Pool A.

In the final Pool B match of Division B, Bihar registered a 3-1 win over Himachal.

Disclaimer: News content is sourced from the stated source. Headlines, summaries, section headers, and images are automatically generated or selected using AI/algorithms and may not always be fully accurate. Readers are advised to refer to the full article for complete context.
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Rediff Sports Desk© Copyright 2026 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.

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