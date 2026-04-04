Delhi, Uttarakhand, and Bihar Secure Wins at Hockey India Sub Junior Men National Championship

Delhi, Uttarakhand, and Bihar emerged victorious in their respective matches at the Hockey India Sub Junior Men National Championship, showcasing strong performances in the national tournament.

Photograph: Hockey India/X

Key Points Delhi dominates Gujarat with a 30-0 victory in the Hockey India Sub Junior Men National Championship.

Uttarakhand secures a 4-0 win against Telangana Hockey in Division B.

Chhattisgarh defeats Karnataka 4-1 in a Division B match.

Jammu & Kashmir narrowly edges past Rajasthan with a 2-1 victory in Division C.

Bihar registers a 3-1 win over Himachal in the final Pool B match of Division B.

Delhi, Uttarakhand, Chhattisgarh, Jammu & Kashmir, Mizoram and Bihar registered wins on the fourth day of the 16th Hockey India Sub Junior Men National Championship here on Saturday. Assam and Le Puducherry played out a draw in their respective matches.

Division B Results

In the first match of the day, Delhi registered a commanding 30-0 win over Gujarat in Pool A of Division B, while in the second match in the same division, Uttarakhand edged past Telangana Hockey 4-0.

In the third match of Division B, Chhattisgarh defeated Karnataka 4-1.

Division C and Pool Results

In a Division C, Pool B match, Jammu & Kashmir edged past Rajasthan with a narrow 2-1 victory. Later in the day, Mizoram registered a convincing win 4-0 over Andhra Pradesh in Pool A.

In the final Pool B match of Division B, Bihar registered a 3-1 win over Himachal.