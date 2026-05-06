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Delhi To Host Commonwealth Table Tennis Championship In 2026

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Rediff Sports Desk
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May 06, 2026 18:58 IST

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Delhi is set to host the prestigious Commonwealth Table Tennis Championship in 2026, showcasing its commitment to international sports and providing a platform for global competition.

Key Points

  • Delhi will host the 22nd Commonwealth Table Tennis Championship in 2026 at Thyagraj Stadium.
  • The championship is organised jointly by the Delhi government and the Table Tennis Federation of India.
  • Participants from over 35 countries are expected to compete in the international table tennis event.
  • The event aims to strengthen Delhi's position on the global sporting map and promote sports culture.
  • The tournament will provide Indian players an opportunity to compete on a global platform.

Delhi will host the 22nd Commonwealth Table Tennis Championship 2026 at the Thyagraj Stadium, with players from more than 35 countries expected to participate, Chief Minister Rekha Gupta announced on Wednesday.

The championship is being organised from July 27 to August 2, jointly by the Delhi government and the Table Tennis Federation of India.

 

Delhi's Commitment To International Sports

Announcing the event at the Delhi Secretariat, Gupta said the city has a long legacy of hosting international sporting events and the championship would further strengthen Delhi's position on the global sporting map.

"The Delhi government is committed to ensuring world-class infrastructure, seamless arrangements and an excellent sporting environment for players and spectators alike," she said.

Participating Nations And Tournament Details

According to the officials, participants from countries including England, Australia, Canada, New Zealand, South Africa, Malaysia, Singapore, Scotland, Wales, Nigeria, Kenya, Jamaica, and Trinidad and Tobago are likely to take part in the tournament.

The seven-day championship will feature competitions across multiple categories, with the finals scheduled for August 2. Details regarding ticketing, volunteers and the match schedule will be announced later, they said.

Vision 2036 Olympics Mission

Gupta said Thyagraj Stadium will serve as the primary competition and ceremonial venue for the event and added that the championship would showcase the national capital's hosting capabilities, modern infrastructure and sports culture at the international level.

She added that the government is working to strengthen sports infrastructure and promote international events in line with the Vision 2036 Olympics mission.

Boosting Sports Culture In Delhi

Delhi Education and Sports Minister Ashish Sood said hosting the championship would be a significant step towards establishing the city as the country's "sports capital".

"International sporting events of this scale will not only strengthen Delhi's global sports identity but also inspire greater enthusiasm and participation among the youth in sports," Sood said.

He also said the tournament would provide emerging Indian table tennis players an opportunity to compete at a global platform and expressed confidence that the Indian team would perform strongly on home soil.

Disclaimer: News content is sourced from the stated source. Headlines, summaries, section headers, and images are automatically generated or selected using AI/algorithms and may not always be fully accurate. Readers are advised to refer to the full article for complete context.
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Rediff Sports Desk© Copyright 2026 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.

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