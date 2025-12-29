Delhi teen Jagreet Misra wins FIDE Rapid Rating event

IMAGE: Jagreet Misra is flanked by officials as he poses with his trophy on winning the ChessVeda FIDE Rapid Rating Tournament in Greater Noida, on Monday. Photograph: Kind courtesy BCCI Domestic/X

Delhi chess prodigy Jagreet Misra racked up an impressive 8.5 points in nine rounds to win the inaugural ChessVeda FIDE Rapid Rating Tournament in Greater Noida.

The 13-year-old's performance earned him 90 rating points, as he remained unbeaten in the tournament, highlighting his tactical sharpness and competitive maturity.

The Mount Carmel School student received a cash prize of Rs 25,000 for the win.

The tournament saw participation from 592 Indian and foreign players, including International Masters, FIDE Masters, and Candidate Masters.

Jagreet had recently defeated a Grandmaster Blagojevic Dragisa (ELO 2446) from Montenegro.