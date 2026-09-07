DBSA Unveils New Format For Delhi State Snooker Championship

Discover the exciting new format for the Delhi State 15-Red Snooker Championship, featuring zonal qualifications and a Rs. 3 lakh prize pool, held in memory of sports icon Raja Randhir Singh.

Key Points Delhi State 15-Red Snooker Championship introduces a new format.

The tournament honours the late Raja Randhir Singh, former OCA President.

Competition features a zonal qualification system leading to a 16-player main draw.

A total prize money of Rs. 3 lakh is announced for the championship.

Zonal competitions are scheduled from September 15, with the main event in Dwarka.

The Delhi Billiards & Snooker Association (DBSA) has decided to introduce a new format for the Delhi State 15-Red Snooker Championship from this season onwards. The championship will be held in memory of Raja Randhir Singh, the former Olympic Council of Asia (OCA) President and ex-Secretary General of the Indian Olympic Association, who passed away recently.

New Format And Prize Money Details

The state has been divided into four zones, with the top four players from each zone qualifying for the 16-player main draw, which will decide the Delhi State champion. The total prize money for the championship will be Rs. 3 lakh.

The South Zone competition will be held from September 15 to 18, followed by the West Zone from September 18 to 20, the East Zone from October 6 to 11, and the North Zone from October 14 to 18. The main event will be held at the Megapool Snooker Academy in Dwarka, DBSA Secretary Ravi Tandon said.