Home  » Sports » DBSA Unveils New Format For Delhi State Snooker Championship

DBSA Unveils New Format For Delhi State Snooker Championship

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Rediff Sports Desk September 07, 2026 18:12 IST 2 Minutes Read
google preferred source
x

Discover the exciting new format for the Delhi State 15-Red Snooker Championship, featuring zonal qualifications and a Rs. 3 lakh prize pool, held in memory of sports icon Raja Randhir Singh.

Key Points

  • Delhi State 15-Red Snooker Championship introduces a new format.
  • The tournament honours the late Raja Randhir Singh, former OCA President.
  • Competition features a zonal qualification system leading to a 16-player main draw.
  • A total prize money of Rs. 3 lakh is announced for the championship.
  • Zonal competitions are scheduled from September 15, with the main event in Dwarka.

The Delhi Billiards & Snooker Association (DBSA) has decided to introduce a new format for the Delhi State 15-Red Snooker Championship from this season onwards. The championship will be held in memory of Raja Randhir Singh, the former Olympic Council of Asia (OCA) President and ex-Secretary General of the Indian Olympic Association, who passed away recently.

New Format And Prize Money Details

The state has been divided into four zones, with the top four players from each zone qualifying for the 16-player main draw, which will decide the Delhi State champion. The total prize money for the championship will be Rs. 3 lakh.

 

The South Zone competition will be held from September 15 to 18, followed by the West Zone from September 18 to 20, the East Zone from October 6 to 11, and the North Zone from October 14 to 18. The main event will be held at the Megapool Snooker Academy in Dwarka, DBSA Secretary Ravi Tandon said.

Disclaimer: News content is sourced from the stated source. Headlines, summaries, section headers, and images are automatically generated or selected using AI/algorithms and may not always be fully accurate. Readers are advised to refer to the full article for complete context.
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Rediff Sports Desk© Copyright 2026 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.

More News Coverage

delhi snooker championshipdbsaraja randhir singh15-red snookersnooker tournament

More From Rediff

US Open PIX: Noskova ousts Kostyuk on sixth match-point

US Open PIX: Noskova ousts Kostyuk on sixth match-point
US Open PICS: Sabalenka in QF; on course for three-peat

US Open PICS: Sabalenka in QF; on course for three-peat
India U20 Football Team Makes History, Qualifies For AFC Asian Cup

India U20 Football Team Makes History, Qualifies For AFC Asian Cup

Related Stories

BCCI drops five-decade-old Duleep Trophy from domestic calendar

BCCI drops five-decade-old Duleep Trophy from domestic calendar

Web Stories

8 Liver-Friendly Foods To Add To Your Diet

8 Liver-Friendly Foods To Add To Your Diet
Vivo T5 5G Launched In India

Vivo T5 5G Launched In India
World Samosa Day: 9 Samosas With Yum Stuffings

World Samosa Day: 9 Samosas With Yum Stuffings

FIFA World Cup 2026

FIFA World Cup 2026