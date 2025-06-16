Delhi Or Goa: Where Will Chess World Cup Be Held?

FIDE, which has listed the venue for all its global events, has not yet announced the venue for the World Cup.

A power struggle within the All India Chess Federation (AICF) may have its impact on the upcoming World Cup, a global event organised by FIDE, the International Chess Federation.

Unconfirmed news reports initially said the World Cup would be held in Delhi and now it seems Goa is also being considered.

FIDE, which has listed the venue for all its global events, has not yet announced the venue for the World Cup in which over 200 players will participate.

The event is slated to be held between October 31 and November 27, 2025.

Senior Delhi Chess Association and Goa Chess Association officials told this correspondent that they are unaware of any move to hold the World Cup in Delhi or Goa.

AICF and FIDE are also silent on the matter.

In 2002, the World Cup was held in Hyderabad and won by Grandmaster Viswanathan Anand.

The power struggle seems to centre around the issue of recognition and de-recognition of two chess associations -- the All Bihar Chess Association (ABCA), one registered in 1969 and the other in 2024.

According to those in the know claim the power tussle is between AICF President Nitin Narang and Secretary Dev A Patel.

Narang has decided to convene a special meeting of the AICF executive council to conduct an inquiry regarding the issue of the dual All Bihar Chess Association.

At that executive council meeting no other agenda will be taken up and the inquiry will be concluded in 90 days.

Narang also ordered the withdrawal of the public notice from the AICF Web site relating to the All Bihar Chess Association.

However, the said notice has not been withdrawn and can still be seen on the AICF Web site, at least till this report was filed.

It is learnt the AICF Web site is under Secretary Patel's control.

AICF President Narang and Secretary Patel did not respond to several attempts made by this correspondent seeking their comments.

